PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
Jul 11, 2019, 16:40 ET
CLEVELAND, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), has declared a quarterly cash dividend of nineteen and a half cents ($0.195) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on October 4, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 13, 2019.
About PolyOne
PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:
- Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
- Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
- Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses
PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.
