PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), has declared a quarterly cash dividend of nineteen and a half cents ($0.195) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on October 4, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 13, 2019.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

