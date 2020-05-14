PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty and one-quarter cents ($0.2025) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on July 8, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 12, 2020.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2019 revenues of $2.9 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and sustainable solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 5,600 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation

Related Links

http://www.polyone.com

