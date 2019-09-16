PolyOne IQ Design Team Receives Gold IDEA Award for Social Impact

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) has announced that its IQ Design team received a 2019 IDEA Gold award in the Social Impact Design category from the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). The award recognizes PolyOne's work in designing and developing the USee™ self-refraction device for Global Vision 2020, a nonprofit organization founded by the device inventor J. Kevin White.

IDEA is one of the most prestigious and rigorous design competitions in the world. This year's competition, judged by a panel of over two dozen global design experts, included over 1,600 entries from 24 countries, with only 19 designated Gold winners from among the 101 awards presented. As an IDEA-winning design, the USee device will be part of the permanent collection at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation (Dearborn, Mich.), an IDSA partner.

PolyOne's team of industrial designers and design engineers combined their expertise in materials science, manufacturing, and design to help overcome multiple performance and production challenges in bringing the USee from concept to reality.

"As an inventor," White said, "handing over your initial idea to a designer is like handing over your child and asking them to take it to college graduation. This award is proof that the USee device not only graduated, but was the valedictorian. I can't thank PolyOne and its IQ Design team enough for donating their time, passion, and expertise to help change the world with the gift of clear sight."

Unlike vision care in the developed world, the USee enables those with blurred vision to dial in their best optical acuity while viewing an eye chart, thus determining their correct prescription. Trained local 'refractionists' assist in the process. It takes about 15 minutes to deliver prescription glasses for less than $5 per pair.

"Our IQ Design team sought to enhance the device's simplicity in both design and production to facilitate larger-scale vision care that met low-cost targets," said Cathy Dodd, vice president, Corporate Marketing at PolyOne. "Tackling a worldwide challenge like this one aligns well with our sustainability goals and commitment to our local and global communities, and we are honored by the recognition that this award from IDSA conveys."

For a video detailing this impactful project, click here: A Pioneering Vision Correction Solution for the Developing World

About IQ Design

IQ Design is an award-winning, full-service design team within PolyOne that provides comprehensive support to customers around the world – from research, concept, and 3D modeling, to simulations and final implementation. Our group of experienced industrial designers and project engineers combine design, polymer science and manufacturing expertise to streamline customers' product development process and sharpen their competitive edge. For additional information, click here.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com .

