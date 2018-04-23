PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development

In this role, Dr. Jarus will have global responsibility for driving innovation and developing new solutions and applications across all markets by collaborating with PolyOne's technical teams, corporate marketing group, business units, and external technology resources and institutions.

Dr. Jarus joined PolyOne in 2000 as an advanced R&D scientist and has progressively earned increasing responsibility in leadership positions spanning PolyOne businesses and corporate R&D. He has served as PolyOne's M&A technology integration lead, program director of lean innovation, and global technology director for Specialty Engineered Materials. Dr. Jarus has deep polymer technical knowledge, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, a Master of Science in Macromolecular Science, and a Ph.D. in Polymers, all from Case Western Reserve University. He also earned an MBA from John Carroll University and is a certified Lean Six Sigma black belt.

"Innovation is the lifeblood of a specialty organization, and David has demonstrated consistent, collaborative leadership that helped to enable our specialty transformation," said Robert M. Patterson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, PolyOne Corporation. "As we embark on more advanced levels of innovation and growth, I'm excited that David will now be leading our research and development to deliver value to our customers and shareholders."

"At the same time, I offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to Chris Murphy, who has had a tremendous career in specialty chemicals and contributed immensely to PolyOne and our customers over the last six years," Mr. Patterson added. "We wish him all the best in retirement."

At its upcoming Investor Day on May 10, 2018, PolyOne plans to present details about technology innovation as it pertains to several high-growth focus areas that underpin the company's expectation of delivering double digit EPS growth in 2018 and beyond. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Jarus, who will be in attendance.

