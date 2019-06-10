PolyOne Raises Outlook for Second Quarter 2019 Adjusted Earnings

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), a leading global provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, today provided an update to its second quarter 2019 performance outlook. Management will be in previously scheduled meetings with investors in New York and Boston over the coming days, and the discussions will reflect PolyOne's updated outlook for the second quarter 2019.

For the second quarter 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.72-$0.74, up from its prior estimate of $0.68, as discussed on PolyOne's first quarter 2019 conference call.

"We are achieving better than expected margins in all segments from pricing actions, improved mix and cost reductions," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, PolyOne Corporation. "I want to highlight our Specialty Engineered Materials segment which is overcoming continued weakness in Europe and China with gains in composites and wire and cable applications. We have invested heavily in composites over the last few years and are now delivering with multiple new business wins."

Mr. Patterson added, "We have also seen modest improvements in certain end markets such as construction in North America. This is positively impacting our Performance Products and Solutions segment beyond our previous expectations at the beginning of the quarter."

During its regularly scheduled conference call in July 2019, the company will provide additional details on its second quarter performance as well as updated expectations for the balance of the year.

