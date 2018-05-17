Actions included the election of the following 10 individuals to serve on the company's Board of Directors until the 2019 annual meeting: Robert E. Abernathy, Richard H. Fearon, Gregory J. Goff, William R. Jellison, Sandra Beach Lin, Kim Ann Mink, Robert M. Patterson, William H. Powell, Kerry J. Preete, and William A. Wulfsohn.

Director Richard A. Lorraine retired from the board after 10 years of exemplary service. "Rich has served on our board since 2008, and his insights, experience and stewardship have been instrumental in PolyOne's transformation to a global specialty company," said Robert M. Patterson, chairman, president and CEO, PolyOne Corporation. "On behalf of our entire board, we thank him for his service and dedication to PolyOne, our customers, and shareholders."

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2017 revenues of $3.2 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises Pledge(SM), PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyone-shareholders-approve-all-proposals-at-2018-annual-meeting-300650536.html

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation

Related Links

http://www.polyone.com

