PolyOne To Hold Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, intends to release its second quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The company will then host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Teleconference: July 24, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET Dial-in number: Domestic: 1-844-835-7433

International: 1-914-495-8589 Conference ID: 7974277 Broadcast live: www.polyone.com/investor



Replay: The replay will be available for one week, beginning at

12:00 p.m. ET, July 24, 2019 Dial-in number: Domestic: 1-855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 7974277

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation

Related Links

http://www.polyone.com

