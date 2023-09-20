Polyoxymethylene's Rising Significance in the Medical Sector: A Deep Dive into Market Trends

The "Medical Polyoxymethylene Market, By Type, By Medical Application - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report

Polyoxymethylene (POM), also known as acetal, is a semi-crystalline polymer derived from formaldehyde-based resins. Due to its biocompatibility, strength, and resistance to chemicals and sterilization methods, POM has found significant use in medical devices. The versatile material, available in both homopolymer and copolymer forms, is ideal for precision parts demanding high stiffness, low friction, and exceptional dimensional stability.

Market Forecast: From 2023 to 2030, the medical polyoxymethylene market is expected to witness notable growth. Driving this market is the rising adoption of cutting-edge medical technology and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. A surge in the usage of polyoxymethylene for manufacturing and packaging pharmaceutical products, coupled with the growth in pharmaceutical companies, further underpins the market expansion.

However, challenges like sterilization concerns and issues related to implant applications may put a damper on the market growth.

Key Features of the Study:

  • Comprehensive analysis of the global medical polyoxymethylene market with detailed segmentation.
  • Market size estimations in US$ Million and CAGR% projections from 2023-2030.
  • Insightful data on market dynamics, emerging trends, and major players in the industry.
  • Company profiles, including BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation among others, based on company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.
  • A focus on the strategic decisions, product launches, market expansions, and marketing tactics of these companies.
  • A useful guide for stakeholders like investors, manufacturers, and financial analysts in the industry, aiding them in informed decision-making.

Market Segmentation:

  • By Type: Homopolymer POM and Copolymer POM.
  • By Medical Application: Applications range from Dialysis Machines and Inhalers to Insulin Pens and Pharmaceutical Closures among others.
  • By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Major Companies Profiled:

  • BASF SE
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Daicel Corporation (Polyplastics Co. Ltd)
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Ensinger
  • Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Westlake Plastics Company
  • Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd

