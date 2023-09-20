Polyoxymethylene's Rising Significance in the Medical Sector: A Deep Dive into Market Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Polyoxymethylene Market, By Type, By Medical Application - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyoxymethylene (POM), also known as acetal, is a semi-crystalline polymer derived from formaldehyde-based resins. Due to its biocompatibility, strength, and resistance to chemicals and sterilization methods, POM has found significant use in medical devices. The versatile material, available in both homopolymer and copolymer forms, is ideal for precision parts demanding high stiffness, low friction, and exceptional dimensional stability.

Market Forecast: From 2023 to 2030, the medical polyoxymethylene market is expected to witness notable growth. Driving this market is the rising adoption of cutting-edge medical technology and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. A surge in the usage of polyoxymethylene for manufacturing and packaging pharmaceutical products, coupled with the growth in pharmaceutical companies, further underpins the market expansion.

However, challenges like sterilization concerns and issues related to implant applications may put a damper on the market growth.

Key Features of the Study:

Comprehensive analysis of the global medical polyoxymethylene market with detailed segmentation.

Market size estimations in US$ Million and CAGR% projections from 2023-2030.

Insightful data on market dynamics, emerging trends, and major players in the industry.

Company profiles, including BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation among others, based on company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.

A focus on the strategic decisions, product launches, market expansions, and marketing tactics of these companies.

A useful guide for stakeholders like investors, manufacturers, and financial analysts in the industry, aiding them in informed decision-making.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Homopolymer POM and Copolymer POM.

Homopolymer POM and Copolymer POM. By Medical Application: Applications range from Dialysis Machines and Inhalers to Insulin Pens and Pharmaceutical Closures among others.

Applications range from Dialysis Machines and Inhalers to Insulin Pens and Pharmaceutical Closures among others. By Region: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa .

Major Companies Profiled:

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation (Polyplastics Co. Ltd)

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ensinger

Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Westlake Plastics Company

Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ore4wj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets