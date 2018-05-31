PolypDx™ Offered After American Cancer Society Lowers Recommended Age for Colorectal Cancer Screening

Early detection will save lives and that is why Atlantic Diagnostic Laboratories (ADL), launched PolypDx™, a non-invasive urine-based diagnostic test for detection of adenomatous polyps, the precursor to colorectal cancer. It is estimated that there will be more than 135,000 new cases reported this year.

"Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of death in the United States," said Aaron Domenico, Chief Operating Officer of ADL, "With early detection in the adenomatous polyp stage, this form of cancer is preventable. ADL, with its extensive LC/MS/MS expertise, is very excited to be offering the PolypDx™."

Last year colorectal cancer claimed more than 50,000 lives in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, the colon cancer death rate in this country could be cut in half if Americans followed recommended screening guidelines. Currently 1 in 3 adults, over age 50, are not getting tested as recommended. PolypDx™ gives doctors a new tool in the prevention of colorectal cancer. In a Canadian-based clinical trial of nearly 1,000 patients, PolypDx™ demonstrated significantly higher sensitivity than current fecal-based screening tests to detect adenomatous polyps. Doctors will refer patients with a positive test to then have a colonoscopy, to remove the adenomatous polyps, preventing the progression into colorectal cancer. PolypDx™ is a simple and effective test requiring only a small urine sample.

PolypDx™ is the flagship product of Metabolomic Technologies Inc. (MTI), a privately held Canadian company based in Edmonton, Alberta. MTI has signed a multi-million dollar agreement with ADL giving them the exclusive licensing and distribution rights to bring PolypDx™ into the US market.

ADL is a full service clinical laboratory with headquarters in the suburbs of Philadelphia providing microbiology, chemistry, toxicology, immunology, virology and molecular testing in 12 states: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

