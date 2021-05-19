PolyPhaser Adds New VHF/UHF 4.3-10 RF Surge Protectors with 12 Configurations

Designed to protect outdoor radio and antenna installations, PolyPhaser's new 4.3-10 VHF/UHF RF surge protectors offer excellent RF signal performance and low let-through high performance surge protection. With high performance surge protection, these 4.3-10 VHF/UHF RF surge protectors offer excellent RF signal performance, 4.3-10 connectors on both sides, and possess high RF continuous wave and peak input power ratings with reliable broadband performance from 100 MHz to 520 MHz.

"PolyPhaser has always been known as the leader in premium surge protection for RF applications, and these new products are ideal for all high reliability VHF applications that are migrating to 4.3-10 connectivity," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager. "Additionally, these units are certified to UL 497E, and UL certification is becoming the norm for RF protection as it has been in the past for other applications."

Features include:

4.3-10 connectivity, all gender combinations

20kA surge rating

Bi-directional, repetitive strike surge protection

Low let-through high pass filter design

Broadband performance from 100 MHz to 520 MHz

High CW and PIP RF power

Low PIM (PIM rated models only)

Waterproof IP67-rated

Two different mounting bracket options

UL497E-certified

Motorola R56-compliant

For more information on PolyPhaser's 4.3-10 RF surge protectors, visit polyphaser.com.

About PolyPhaser:

PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Transtector Systems

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif.

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE PolyPhaser

Related Links

https://www.polyphaser.com/new-43-10-vhf/uhf-rf-surge-protectors?utm_source=polyphaser&utm_medium=socialpost&utm_campaign=43_10_VHF_RF_surge_protectors

