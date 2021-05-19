PolyPhaser Adds New VHF/UHF 4.3-10 RF Surge Protectors with 12 Configurations
4.3-10 RF Surge Protectors Support Urgent Deployment with Same-Day Shipping
May 19, 2021, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPhaser, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of RF and data surge protection, filtering and grounding solutions, has introduced 4.3-10 RF surge protectors ideal for critical communication networks and LMR applications, with 12 configurations available for same-day shipping.
Designed to protect outdoor radio and antenna installations, PolyPhaser's new 4.3-10 VHF/UHF RF surge protectors offer excellent RF signal performance and low let-through high performance surge protection. With high performance surge protection, these 4.3-10 VHF/UHF RF surge protectors offer excellent RF signal performance, 4.3-10 connectors on both sides, and possess high RF continuous wave and peak input power ratings with reliable broadband performance from 100 MHz to 520 MHz.
"PolyPhaser has always been known as the leader in premium surge protection for RF applications, and these new products are ideal for all high reliability VHF applications that are migrating to 4.3-10 connectivity," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager. "Additionally, these units are certified to UL 497E, and UL certification is becoming the norm for RF protection as it has been in the past for other applications."
Features include:
- 4.3-10 connectivity, all gender combinations
- 20kA surge rating
- Bi-directional, repetitive strike surge protection
- Low let-through high pass filter design
- Broadband performance from 100 MHz to 520 MHz
- High CW and PIP RF power
- Low PIM (PIM rated models only)
- Waterproof IP67-rated
- Two different mounting bracket options
- UL497E-certified
- Motorola R56-compliant
For more information on PolyPhaser's 4.3-10 RF surge protectors, visit polyphaser.com.
About PolyPhaser:
PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Transtector Systems
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif.
(978) 682-6936
SOURCE PolyPhaser
Related Links
https://www.polyphaser.com/new-43-10-vhf/uhf-rf-surge-protectors?utm_source=polyphaser&utm_medium=socialpost&utm_campaign=43_10_VHF_RF_surge_protectors
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article