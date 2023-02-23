PolyPhaser Expands Line of Quarter-Wave Stub RF Surge Protectors

Additions Have 2.2-5 and 4.3-10 Connectors, Extended Range for All Major Cell Bands

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPhaser, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of RF and data surge protection, filtering and grounding solutions, has added two extended-range RF surge protectors with 2.2-5 and 4.3-10 type connectors to its line of quarter-wave stub designs. The new devices protect all major cell bands up to the Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS) at 4.2 GHz.

The new low-PIM surge protectors offer both male/female 2.2-5 type connectors and female/female 4.3-10 type connectors. The connectors are solid and reliable yet light and compact, and they support the requirements for a system-level PIM rating of 160 dBc. The quarter-wave stub protection technology supports a lower let-through energy rating, which is a key performance requirement for surge protection.

These repetitive-strike surge protectors suppress DC surge while featuring a pass band of 555 MHz to 4.5 GHz, which is compatible with cellular bands and the CBRS. Ideal applications include radio and antenna installations for telecom, public safety and emergency response, where some or all system equipment is outdoors.

The low-PIM surge protectors are designed to help protect equipment from electromagnetic pulse (EMP) or power surges that are commonly caused by lightning or other strong electrical changes. They protect equipment at up to a maximum power handling of 200 watts.

"These extended-range RF protectors provide a single solution for protection for all major cell bands up to CBRS," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager.

PolyPhaser's new RF surge protectors with 2.2-5 type connectors and 4.3-10 type connectors and extended-range passband are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For more product information, call +1-208-635-6400.

About PolyPhaser:

PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions that support communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with a broad inventory available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

