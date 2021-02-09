PolyPhaser Expands RF Surge Protector Line with 4 New Configurations

These quarter wave stubs protect your equipment from electromagnetic pulse or power surges caused by lightning or electrical charges, and are available in four configurations.

"Our new high-performance protectors provide our customers with another option to implement the RF lightning protection solution that best aligns with their system reliability model and their budget," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager.

Features include:

Excellent broadband performance from 800 MHz to 2.25 GHz

Bi-directional, repetitive strike surge protection

DC block topology

Excellent Low-PIM performance of -150 dBc

For details and more information, visit polyphaser.com.

About PolyPhaser:

PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs, Integra Optics and NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Transtector Systems

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif.

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE PolyPhaser

