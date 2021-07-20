PolyPhaser Expands Selection of In-Stock Fiber Solutions

PolyPhaser's newly expanded line of fiber interconnects provide a wide range of connectivity solutions and upgrade options for fiber enclosures and panels. In addition to fiber enclosures, this expanded line of outdoor fiber solutions now includes single mode patch cables, as well as IP68-rated connectors and couplers for outdoor deployments of fiber optic cables.

The IP68 connectors are offered in both SC and MPO connector types, in single-mode and multimode options, and in a variety of configurations. The IP68-rated couplers in this line are also available for SC and MPO connector types and are complementary to our line of outdoor fiber enclosures.

This portfolio also incorporates passive fiber products. These fiber products include attenuators, terminators, test access points and passive splitters that are crucial for the management and upkeep of a fiber network. These products address FTTx, fiber distribution networks and the ever-growing high-speed voice, video and data applications.

"With this expansion of our fiber product family, we are able to offer even more in-stock solutions to allow our customers to turn-up or repair/replace a fiber connection quickly," Paul Hospodar, Product Manager.

For more information on PolyPhaser's expanded line of fiber solutions, visit polyphaser.com.

About PolyPhaser:

PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

