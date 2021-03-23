PolyPhaser Launches NEW In-Stock Low PIM Cable Assemblies

Designed for multiple RF systems, PolyPhaser's new low PIM cable assemblies provide a maximum PIM level of -165 dBc and operate at up to 6 GHz. These high-quality cables deliver low insertion loss and excellent VSWR, are 100% RF and PIM tested and come with the PIM test results marked on the cables. These cable assemblies are available in standard and custom lengths and come with multiple connect configurations.

"We are excited to introduce this brand new product line, giving us the opportunity to provide our customers with high-quality, low-PIM cable assemblies. We can deliver them in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery. The combination of the cables' features and in-stock availability makes this product launch a truly unique and exciting addition for our customers to take advantage of," said Steve Ellis, Product Manager.

Features:

Low PIM assembly <-160dBc

100% tested with PIM test results marked on cable

Max VSWR of 1.25:1 and 1.35:1 up to 6 GHz

Multiple connector options including 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, Type N, 4.1-9.5 mini-DIN, QMA and SMA

Lightweight and extremely flexible plenum-rated coax

All cable assemblies are in-stock for same-day shipping

For details and more information, visit polyphaser.com.

About PolyPhaser:

PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

SOURCE PolyPhaser