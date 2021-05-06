PolyPhaser Unveils New Fiber Enclosures and Panels for FTTx, Fiber Distribution Networks and More

The patch panels and rack-mount fiber enclosures in this line feature space-saving 1U 19" SC and LC patch panels in multimode and single-mode options with D-ring management card. This line also include 1U, 24 and 48-port rack-mount enclosures.

The wall-mount outdoor fiber enclosures are available with 24, 48 and 72 simplex SC/UPC couplers (pre-installed) and 0.9mm single-mode pigtails (per port). The routing guides on these products limit bend radius and enhance strain-relief control. They feature a waterproof, IP54 design with gasket seal and secure lid latch.

PolyPhaser's FTTH terminal boxes and fiber information panels include 4 and 8 terminal boxes with SC/UPC and SC/APC couplers and pigtails. The information panels are offered in multimode and single-mode models with 2-port optical fibers. This line also includes 16-port splitter distribution boxes.

The fiber splitter distribution boxes in the line come with 8,16 and 24-port options with SC/UPC and SC/APC couplers. They feature a cable management tray designed to securely hold fibers. These boxes are also waterproof with an IP54 design with gasket seal and secure lid latch.

"This new product line addresses a wide range of installation needs by providing installers with the broad selection of fiber enclosure options," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.

PolyPhaser's new fiber enclosures and panels are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

