Polyphenol Market to Grow by USD 585.86 Million during 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyphenol market is expected to grow by USD 585.86 million during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 10%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Polyphenol Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. - Get FREE Sample Report within MINUTES

Polyphenol Market: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases to drive growth

The polyphenol market is driven by the increase in the number of people with chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and chronic lung disease, and diabetes. Technological innovations in the polyphenol market related to the medical industry have resulted in effective drug delivery. The global diabetic population is increasing every year. Polyphenol is associated with various health benefits such as lowering the risk of cancer and supporting weight loss, protecting the cardiovascular system, supporting brain health, maintaining healthy bones, supporting normal blood sugar levels, reducing inflammation. The increase in the demand for treatments against many health issues is expected to propel the growth of the polyphenol market.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the growth of the aging population will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Polyphenol Market: Growth of the aging population

The growth of the aging population is boosting the demand for cosmetics such as anti-aging products, moisturizers, anti-wrinkle, and skin whitening products. Consumers demand new and effective anti-aging products that reduce blemishes, wrinkles, and dark spots. The application of polyphenol on the skin protects it from harmful UV rays. Therefore, the rapid growth of the aging population across the globe is expected to drive the demand for cosmetics and personal care products during the forecast period. Moreover, people are moving from chemical-based cosmetics to herbal, organic, and natural cosmetic products, thereby driving the demand for polyphenol from the cosmetics and personal care industry.

"The rising demand for functional beverages, cosmetics, and personal care, and functional food items will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Polyphenol Market: Major Vendors

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Blue California Inc.

Diana Food SAS

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Polyphenol Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the polyphenol marketby type (Grapeseed, Tea, Apple, and Others), application (Functional beverage, Functional food, Dietary supplement, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the polyphenol market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as scarcity of non-renewable resources.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Biopesticides Market- The biopesticides market is segmented by type (bioherbicides, bio fungicides, bioinsecticides, bio nematicides, and others), active Ingredients (natural products, microbial, acrobials, and semiochemicals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Aluminum Oxide Market- The aluminum oxide market is segmented by application (metallurgical and non-metallurgical), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/polyphenol-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

