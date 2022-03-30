Polyphenols Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyphenols market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Polyphenols are micronutrients and phytochemicals with antioxidant properties. These products are beneficial for health as they help cure many diseases like cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative condition, and aging & skin-related problems.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of volume Asia Pacific had the highest regional share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 8.2% due to increase in awareness about nutritional enrichment among consumers.

had the highest regional share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 8.2% due to increase in awareness about nutritional enrichment among consumers. Consumption of Green Tea is beneficial for health related issue such as high cholesterol, cancer, and atherosclerosis.

Functional food accounted for highest revenue share of 34.6% in 2021, due to its advantages on human body such as improved gut health and reduced intestinal inflammation.

Functional Beverages application dominated the industry with 32.7% revenue share as they provide overall nutrition and well-being to consumers. It was valued at USD 448.8 million in 2021.

in 2021. The key players in polyphenols industry include ADM, Naturex SA, Ajinomoto and Others. These companies dominate the market with their extensive presence throughout the value chain.

Read 123-page market research report, "Polyphenols Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Grape Seed, Green Tea, Peach), By Application (Functional Foods Functional Beverages), By Region (Europe, APAC, North America), And By Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Polyphenols Market Growth & Trends

The product extracted from grape seeds has antioxidant properties, which play a significant role in beauty products and nutritional skin supplements. The rising awareness about the benefits of herbal products over synthetic drugs, coupled with an increasing demand for anti-aging products, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), grape seed is more effective than chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer. Thus, grape seed extract is anticipated to have high demand, on account of growing consumption in the food & beverage, cosmetics, and healthcare industries. The functional food & beverages segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Functional foods and beverages are enriched with functional nutrients to the basic nutritional values. With the increase in awareness about the benefits of maintaining good health, the consumption of healthy foods is increasing. This, in turn, is indirectly driving the product demand, thereby boosting the market growth.

Polyphenols Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyphenols market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Polyphenols Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Grape Seed

Green Tea

Apple

Peach

Citrus

Olive

Berries

Cocoa & Coffee Beans

Potatoes

Algae

Pomegranate

Others

Polyphenols Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Functional Beverages

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Animal Feed

Dyes

Others

Polyphenols Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Polyphenols Market

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Naturex SA

Diana Foods

Indena S.p.A

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Barry Callebaut

