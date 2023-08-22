Polypropylene Compound Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 16.1 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Polypropylene Compound Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.3%, during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 16.1 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the polypropylene compound market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 16.1 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.3% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Polypropylene Compound Market

The polypropylene compound market is segmented based on end-use industry type, filler type, polymer type, and region.

Based on end-use industry type - The PP compounds market is segmented into automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, and others. Automotive continues to dominate as the leading end-use industry for plastics, particularly PP, due to its mechanical properties and moldability, with usage expected to increase in automotive components over the next five years. Bumpers, door panels, interior trims, engine components, and fuel tanks are some applications where PP compounds are widely preferred. Mineral-filled and compounded TPO/TPVs are the predominantly used filler types in this industry.

Based on filler type - The market is segmented into mineral-filled compounds, glass-reinforced compounds, additive concentrates, compounded TPO/TPVs, and others. Mineral is a dominant filler with usage in a variety of end-use industries due to its ability to offer a balance of performance, cost-effectiveness, weight reduction, heat resistance, dimensional stability, flame retardancy, and improved surface finish. Mineral fillers, such as calcium carbonate, talc, and mica, are added to compounds to deliver a low-cost option. Alumina trihydrate (ATH) and magnesium dihydroxide (MDH) are added to offer flame-retardant properties.

Based on polymer type - The market is segmented into homopolymer, random copolymer, and impact copolymer. Impact copolymer is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. Impact copolymers are engineered with additives and modifiers that improve their ability to withstand impacts and resist cracking or breaking. Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR) and Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) have been used in PP compounds for a long time as a result, there is an established supply chain and infrastructure in place for their production, distribution, and processing.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for polypropylene compound market during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- China, Japan, and India are major automobile manufacturing hubs that are fueling the demand for PP compounds in the region.

On the other hand, the second-leading position captured by Europe in the market is driven by the changing market landscape. This region is also home to key PP compound producers such as LyondellBasell, Borealis, ExxonMobil, SABIC, and TotalEnergies.

Polypropylene Compound Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Rising demand for lightweight and high-performing plastics in the automotive industry.

- A rapid shift toward electric vehicles, which is creating an attractive business opportunity for polymers, including PP compounds.

- The electrical & electronics industry is increasingly incorporating PP compounds into their products, such as washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, and tumble dryers, to achieve improved thermal stability and mechanical stiffness.

Top Companies in Polypropylene Compound Market?

The market is highly populated, with the presence of more than 100 local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. These players have distinct capabilities for manufacturing PP compounds using a multitude of materials. They have been increasing their R&D investments to cope with the high demand arising from various industries. The major players, such as LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, are increasing production capacities of PP compounds to capitalize on the growing market and enhance their competitiveness in the industry. The following are the key players in the PP compounds market.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Washington Penn

Borealis AG

Sumitomo Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

