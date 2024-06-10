Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market size is set to grow by USD 14.65 billion from 2024-2028, Strong demand for nonwoven fabrics in APAC boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.65 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.82% during the forecast period. Strong demand for nonwoven fabrics in APAC is driving market growth, with a trend towards sustainable production. However, high uv degradation of polypropylene poses a challenge. Key market players include Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Asahi Kasei Corp., Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Glatfelter Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Netkanika LLC, Schouw and Co., Suominen Corp., Toray Industries Inc., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Wenzhou Superchen Nonwoven Technology Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14650.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Asahi Kasei Corp., Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Glatfelter Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Netkanika LLC, Schouw and Co., Suominen Corp., Toray Industries Inc., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Wenzhou Superchen Nonwoven Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market experiences growth due to the textile industry's shift towards sustainability. Companies produce eco-friendly textiles using fibers like organic cotton, flax, and renewable synthetic fibers. Consumer and corporate awareness of environmental issues drives this trend. Sustainable textile fibers, such as polylactic acid and lyocell, replace non-biodegradable synthetic fibers. This shift creates new opportunities for vendors in the market.

The Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric market has seen significant growth in various industries. This fabric type, made from polypropylene fibers, is popular due to its durability and versatility. In the textile industry, it is used for making disposable diapers, wipes, and filters. In the automotive sector, it is used for making car interiors and filters. In the medical field, it is used for making surgical gowns and patient care products.

The demand for this fabric is increasing due to its resistance to chemicals and water. Additionally, its lightweight and breathable nature makes it suitable for use in various applications. The market for Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric is expected to continue growing due to its wide range of uses and benefits.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics offer several benefits, including cost-effectiveness, strength, and chemical resistance. However, they are susceptible to UV degradation, which can weaken their structure when exposed to sunlight and heat. This is particularly concerning for polypropylene geotextiles used in road construction, as their demand may be hindered due to the harsh environmental conditions they face. The challenge of UV degradation could limit market expansion during the forecast period.

The Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric market faces several challenges. Production costs are a significant concern due to the high price of raw materials like propylene. The industry also grapples with increasing competition from alternative materials such as polyester and cotton. Sizes and shapes are another challenge as customers demand customized products.

The market must adapt to changing consumer preferences, particularly in the sanitary and medical sectors, where high-performance and hygienic properties are essential. Additionally, sustainability is a growing concern, and producers must address the environmental impact of their processes and products. Lastly, logistics and distribution remain complex issues, requiring efficient supply chain management to meet demand and maintain competitiveness.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Spunbonded

1.2 Staple

1.3 Melt blown

1.4 Composite Application 2.1 Hygiene

2.2 Medical

2.3 Geotextile

2.4 Furnishings

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Spunbonded- The Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market is experiencing steady growth due to its versatility and durability. This fabric type is widely used in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and construction. Its resistance to water and chemicals makes it an ideal choice for making disposable medical products and geotextiles. Additionally, its low cost and ease of production contribute to its increasing popularity. Overall, Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric is a valuable market segment with significant potential for expansion.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market encompasses the production, consumption, and trade of nonwoven fabrics made from polypropylene (PP). These fabrics are renowned for their versatility, as they can be used in various applications, including other fabrics like cotton and polyester. The manufacturing processes for these fabrics include weaving and knitting, employing advanced techniques to cater to diverse customer requirements. Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics offer several advantages, such as being lightweight, strong, and flexible.

They are also non-toxic, odorless, and leave minimal residue, making them an eco-friendly alternative in numerous industries. The fabrics come in various sizes and shapes, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. Some common uses include sanitary pads and baby napkins, demonstrating their importance in the personal care sector. The market for these fabrics continues to grow due to their environmental benefits and the increasing demand for sustainable products.

Market Research Overview

The Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market refers to the global trade of synthetic fabrics produced through the process of bonding polypropylene fibers. These fabrics exhibit excellent properties such as high strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals and heat. They find extensive applications in various industries including healthcare, automotive, construction, and filtration. The market growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and cost-effective materials, growing awareness towards hygiene and sanitation, and technological advancements in nonwoven fabric production.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The major product types include meltblown, spunbonded, and composite nonwovens. The key applications include medical and hygiene, industrial and construction, and filtration markets. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Spunbonded



Staple



Melt Blown



Composite

Application

Hygiene



Medical



Geotextile



Furnishings



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio