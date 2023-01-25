Polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size to grow by USD 14,932.45 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size is estimated to increase by USD 14,932.45 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers polypropylene nonwoven fabrics such as Breathable fabric, Melt Blown nonwoven fabric, and PP spun bond nonwoven fabric.

Ahlstrom Munksjo - The company offers polypropylene nonwoven fabrics such as Aderpack, BVB fabric, and ViroSel.

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers polypropylene nonwoven fabrics such as Eltas, Bemliese, Lamous, and Tyvek.

Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers polypropylene nonwoven fabrics such as Everist nanofiber, SuperPleat, and SynergexPure.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is fragmented. A few prominent vendors that offer polypropylene nonwoven fabric in the market are Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Glatfelter Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Netkanika LLC, Schouw and Co., Suominen Corp., Toray Industries Inc., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Wenzhou Superchen Nonwoven Technology Co. Ltd. and others.

The increasing competition in the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market has a direct impact on growth potential. Hence, vendors are focusing on differentiating themselves based on a wide variety of factors such as offerings, quality, price point, and attractive discount offers. They are also investing significantly in building their brand image and technology to gain the trust of consumers. Vendors are investing in R&D to make their products innovative, which is expected to intensify the competition in the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market during the forecast period.

Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (spunbonded, staple, melt blown, and composite) and application (hygiene, medical, geotextile, furnishings, and others).

The spunbonded segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Spunbonded polypropylene nonwoven fabric is extensively used for baby and feminine hygiene products. These fabrics have a low bulk rate and high tensile and tearing strength. As a result, they are used in protective clothing, filters, packaging, and geotextiles. Some of the other properties of spun-bonded nonwoven fabrics include high opacity, fray and crease-resistant, high liquid retention capacity, low drape ability, and impermeability to bacteria, which make them ideal for medical and hygiene applications. Thus, the demand for spun-bonded nonwoven fabric is increasing globally, which will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market.

APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor is driving the growth of the market in the region. The manufacturing units of some of the local and global vendors are located in APAC to cater to the growing demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabric. China , India , and Japan are the key countries in the market.

Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The advantages of polypropylene nonwoven fabric compared to other nonwoven fabrics are notably driving the market growth. Polypropylene nonwoven fabric has high intrinsic strength, low weight, high insulating and anti-static properties, and bacteria resistance. However, other nonwoven fabrics lack such properties. Thus, polypropylene nonwoven fabric is preferred over other nonwoven fabrics. These factors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period

Key trends – The increasing demand for baby hygiene products is a key trend in the market. Polypropylene nonwoven fabric is used as a raw material in baby hygiene products such as diapers and wipes. These products hold a significant share of the global market for baby products. Moreover, the demand for high-priced, premium-quality baby products is rising. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Volatile petrochemical prices are challenging the market growth. Propylene and ethylene are two major types of petrochemical raw materials rendered from refineries. However, the prices of crude oil, propylene, and ethylene are interdependent. Crude oil prices fluctuate as per the supply-demand disparity. This affects the price of propylene, which is a monomer in the production of polypropylene. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this polypropylene nonwoven fabric market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polypropylene nonwoven fabric market vendors

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,932.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Glatfelter Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Netkanika LLC, Schouw and Co., Suominen Corp., Toray Industries Inc., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Wenzhou Superchen Nonwoven Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

