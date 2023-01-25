Polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size to grow by USD 14,932.45 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 25, 2023, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size is estimated to increase by USD 14,932.45 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period - Request a sample report
Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -
- Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers polypropylene nonwoven fabrics such as Breathable fabric, Melt Blown nonwoven fabric, and PP spun bond nonwoven fabric.
- Ahlstrom Munksjo - The company offers polypropylene nonwoven fabrics such as Aderpack, BVB fabric, and ViroSel.
- Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers polypropylene nonwoven fabrics such as Eltas, Bemliese, Lamous, and Tyvek.
- Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers polypropylene nonwoven fabrics such as Everist nanofiber, SuperPleat, and SynergexPure.
- For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!
Vendor landscape –
The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is fragmented. A few prominent vendors that offer polypropylene nonwoven fabric in the market are Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Glatfelter Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Netkanika LLC, Schouw and Co., Suominen Corp., Toray Industries Inc., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Wenzhou Superchen Nonwoven Technology Co. Ltd. and others.
The increasing competition in the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market has a direct impact on growth potential. Hence, vendors are focusing on differentiating themselves based on a wide variety of factors such as offerings, quality, price point, and attractive discount offers. They are also investing significantly in building their brand image and technology to gain the trust of consumers. Vendors are investing in R&D to make their products innovative, which is expected to intensify the competition in the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market during the forecast period.
Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (spunbonded, staple, melt blown, and composite) and application (hygiene, medical, geotextile, furnishings, and others).
- The spunbonded segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Spunbonded polypropylene nonwoven fabric is extensively used for baby and feminine hygiene products. These fabrics have a low bulk rate and high tensile and tearing strength. As a result, they are used in protective clothing, filters, packaging, and geotextiles. Some of the other properties of spun-bonded nonwoven fabrics include high opacity, fray and crease-resistant, high liquid retention capacity, low drape ability, and impermeability to bacteria, which make them ideal for medical and hygiene applications. Thus, the demand for spun-bonded nonwoven fabric is increasing globally, which will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market.
- APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor is driving the growth of the market in the region. The manufacturing units of some of the local and global vendors are located in APAC to cater to the growing demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabric. China, India, and Japan are the key countries in the market.
Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The advantages of polypropylene nonwoven fabric compared to other nonwoven fabrics are notably driving the market growth. Polypropylene nonwoven fabric has high intrinsic strength, low weight, high insulating and anti-static properties, and bacteria resistance. However, other nonwoven fabrics lack such properties. Thus, polypropylene nonwoven fabric is preferred over other nonwoven fabrics. These factors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period
Key trends – The increasing demand for baby hygiene products is a key trend in the market. Polypropylene nonwoven fabric is used as a raw material in baby hygiene products such as diapers and wipes. These products hold a significant share of the global market for baby products. Moreover, the demand for high-priced, premium-quality baby products is rising. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges - Volatile petrochemical prices are challenging the market growth. Propylene and ethylene are two major types of petrochemical raw materials rendered from refineries. However, the prices of crude oil, propylene, and ethylene are interdependent. Crude oil prices fluctuate as per the supply-demand disparity. This affects the price of propylene, which is a monomer in the production of polypropylene. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this polypropylene nonwoven fabric market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polypropylene nonwoven fabric market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The spunbond nonwoven market size is expected to increase by USD 5.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15%. This report extensively covers spunbond nonwoven market segmentation by product (polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The denim fabric market size is expected to increase by USD 8.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%. This report extensively covers denim fabric market segmentation by end-user (clothing and apparel, decor and homeware, and accessories) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
182
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 14,932.45 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.03
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key countries
|
US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Glatfelter Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Netkanika LLC, Schouw and Co., Suominen Corp., Toray Industries Inc., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Wenzhou Superchen Nonwoven Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Spunbonded - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Spunbonded - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Spunbonded - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Spunbonded - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Spunbonded - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Staple - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Staple - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Staple - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Staple - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Staple - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Melt blown - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Melt blown - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Melt blown - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Melt blown - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Melt blown - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Composite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Composite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Composite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Composite - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Composite - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Hygiene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Hygiene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hygiene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Geotextile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geotextile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geotextile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geotextile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geotextile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Furnishings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Furnishings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Furnishings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Furnishings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Furnishings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 117: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 119: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 126: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Ahlstrom Munksjo
- Exhibit 131: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Segment focus
- 12.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Exhibit 136: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Berry Global Group Inc.
- Exhibit 144: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 149: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Exhibit 154: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Fitesa SA
- Exhibit 159: Fitesa SA - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Fitesa SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Fitesa SA - Key offerings
- 12.11 Freudenberg SE
- Exhibit 162: Freudenberg SE - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Freudenberg SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Freudenberg SE - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus
- 12.12 Glatfelter Corp.
- Exhibit 167: Glatfelter Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Glatfelter Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Glatfelter Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Glatfelter Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Kimberly Clark Corp.
- Exhibit 171: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 174: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Exhibit 176: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Netkanika LLC
- Exhibit 180: Netkanika LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 181: Netkanika LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 182: Netkanika LLC - Key offerings
- 12.16 Schouw and Co.
- Exhibit 183: Schouw and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 184: Schouw and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 185: Schouw and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 186: Schouw and Co. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Toray Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 187: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 188: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 189: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 190: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 191: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 192: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 193: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 194: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 195: Research methodology
- Exhibit 196: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 197: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 198: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article