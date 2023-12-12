Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market to increase by USD 2.00 billion between 2023 to 2028; Argos International Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Bazan Group, China Petrochemical Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

12 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polypropylene random copolymer market size is expected to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for lightweight materials is notably driving the polypropylene random copolymer market. However, factors such as growing environmental concerns associated with polypropylene random copolymer may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Injection molding, Extrusion molding, Blow molding, and Others), End-user (Packaging, Healthcare, Building and construction, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polypropylene random copolymer market including Argos International Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Bazan Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., HENAN JINHE INDUSTRY CO. LTD., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, OQ SAOC, Ravago, Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol SA, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shree Harikrishna Group, Siam Cement PCL, State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic, Sytyte Oy, Taiwan Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., VIRAL ENTERPRISES, and Xiamen Keyuan Plastic Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.
Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis
Argos International Marketing Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers polypropylene random copolymers used for various applications such as packaging, textiles, automobiles, household appliances, and medical equipment.
Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market 2024-2028: Segmentation
Application
- The injection molding segment will be significant during the forecast period. Interior trim, door panels, dashboard components, and structural parts are some of the automotive components for which polypropylene random copolymer is used. The electrical industry utilizes polypropylene random copolymer in injection molding for components including electrical housings, connectors, and insulating parts. Consequently, the use of polypropylene random copolymer in automotive components, packaging, household products, medical devices, toys, and sporting goods will drive the growth of the injection molding segment.
- Other segments include End-user (Packaging, Healthcare, Building and construction, and Others)
Geography
- APAC will contribute 61% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing rapid industrialization in the region. The demand for various materials, including polypropylene random copolymer is driven by this industrial growth. This is used in a wide range of industrial applications, such as automotive, packaging, and construction.
- Other regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2018-2022
- CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
- Detailed information on factors that will assist polypropylene random copolymer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the polypropylene random copolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the polypropylene random copolymer market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polypropylene random copolymer market companies
|
Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.98%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 2.00 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.9
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
