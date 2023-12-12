Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market to increase by USD 2.00 billion between 2023 to 2028; Argos International Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Bazan Group, China Petrochemical Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polypropylene random copolymer market size is expected to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for lightweight materials is notably driving the polypropylene random copolymer market. However, factors such as growing environmental concerns associated with polypropylene random copolymer may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Injection molding, Extrusion molding, Blow molding, and Others), End-user (Packaging, Healthcare, Building and construction, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polypropylene random copolymer market including Argos International Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Bazan Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., HENAN JINHE INDUSTRY CO. LTD., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, OQ SAOC, Ravago, Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol SA, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shree Harikrishna Group, Siam Cement PCL, State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic, Sytyte Oy, Taiwan Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., VIRAL ENTERPRISES, and Xiamen Keyuan Plastic Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market 2024-2028

Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Argos International Marketing Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers polypropylene random copolymers used for various applications such as packaging, textiles, automobiles, household appliances, and medical equipment.

Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

The injection molding segment will be significant during the forecast period. Interior trim, door panels, dashboard components, and structural parts are some of the automotive components for which polypropylene random copolymer is used. The electrical industry utilizes polypropylene random copolymer in injection molding for components including electrical housings, connectors, and insulating parts. Consequently, the use of polypropylene random copolymer in automotive components, packaging, household products, medical devices, toys, and sporting goods will drive the growth of the injection molding segment.

will be significant during the forecast period. Interior trim, door panels, dashboard components, and structural parts are some of the automotive components for which polypropylene random copolymer is used. The electrical industry utilizes polypropylene random copolymer in injection molding for components including electrical housings, connectors, and insulating parts. Consequently, the use of polypropylene random copolymer in automotive components, packaging, household products, medical devices, toys, and sporting goods will drive the growth of the injection molding segment. Other segments include End-user (Packaging, Healthcare, Building and construction, and Others)

Geography

APAC will contribute 61% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , India , and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing rapid industrialization in the region. The demand for various materials, including polypropylene random copolymer is driven by this industrial growth. This is used in a wide range of industrial applications, such as automotive, packaging, and construction.

will contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. , , and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing rapid industrialization in the region. The demand for various materials, including polypropylene random copolymer is driven by this industrial growth. This is used in a wide range of industrial applications, such as automotive, packaging, and construction. Other regions include Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist polypropylene random copolymer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polypropylene random copolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polypropylene random copolymer market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polypropylene random copolymer market companies

Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.9 Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

