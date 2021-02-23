Poly's DECT Headsets Deliver the Ultimate Confidence and Clarity in Your Conversations

"Privacy and security continue to be two of the most requested features that global leaders, especially those in financial services, government, health care and contact centers look for in today's headsets for their workforces," said John Lamarque, vice president and general manager, voice collaboration, Poly. "At Poly, we address these needs head-on with pro-grade wireless headsets on which our customers can rely."

Greater Conversation Privacy and Security

The Savi 7300 Office Series offers Poly's Acoustic Fence microphone technology so workers will always be heard, but never overheard. Built with the latest DECT™ wireless technology, the Savi 7300 Office Series ensures that even the strictest internal security requirements for wireless headsets are met with ease. The Savi 7300 Office Series is designed to the highest level of DECT™ Security Step C , and is further enhanced with 256-bit AES encryption, the same level of maximum protection used for military communications.

Superior Density Performance

The Savi 7300 Office Series' top-notch use of the DECT™ spectrum provides 2x better density compared to other DECT headsets and allows more people to work in the same area without being overheard. The Savi 7300 Office Series is ideal for industries who regularly deal with sensitive information in highly dense call center areas, like finance and healthcare, where secure, superior performance and connectivity are an essential part of day-to-day operations, no matter how many others might be nearby when taking a call.

Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification

Thanks to its Acoustic Fence technology, Savi 7300 Office Series has been awarded the Microsoft Teams Open Office certification, certifying that the headset only picks up the voice of the headset user, but not the sound of others in an open space. In addition to the Teams certification, the Teams version of the Savi 7300 Office Series comes with a dedicated Teams button so it's easy to start a meeting and get notifications, and still sound great.

"The need for security and privacy has never been a more critical piece of what businesses demand from devices today," said Mohamed Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director & Fellow - Connected Work, Frost & Sullivan. "Organizations are busier than ever and workplaces like call centers are often ground zero for some of the most important conversations – from healthcare, to finance, to customer services – making the privacy and reliability of Savi 7300 Office Series that much more essential to keeping day-to-day operations seamless and secure."

The Savi 7300 Office Series is available today on Poly.com and with authorized resellers worldwide. For more information on pricing and availability, please visit: Savi 7300 Office Series

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: PLT) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contact:

Shannon Shamoon

PR Manager

+1 (831) 201-9142

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Mike Iburg

Vice President, IR

+1 (831) 458-7533

[email protected]

SOURCE Poly

Related Links

http://www.poly.com

