Poly's Voyager Office Series Bluetooth Headsets Offer More Connectivity Options for the Freedom to Move Throughout Your Day

The Voyager 4200 and Voyager 5200 Office Series will have a version available with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button, both on the base and the headset, to instantly invoke the Teams app. This instant access to the Teams app makes scheduling a meeting, starting a call, or checking the calendar easy. The Teams versions also provide audio and visual alerts when a Teams notification occurs. The Voyager Office Series headsets are also supported by Zoom and other UC platforms.

"Open office floor plans require a certain amount of flexibility and mobility of employees," said Tamara Lane, director of product marketing, at Poly. "To escape noise and distraction, you might duck into a huddle room for a call, take your next meeting in the lobby or join a meeting from someone else's office which means you not only use a desk phone but a PC or Mac and your smartphone for collaboration. The Voyager Office Series delivers high-quality audio in a comfortable headset that performs in all of those scenarios."

Multiple Connectivity options for Office Mobility

Poly Voyager 4200 and Voyager 5200 Office Series headsets can connect to a desk phone, PC, Mac, or a mobile phone. The Voyager Office Series Bluetooth headset systems give IT decision makers another wireless communication option in regions where DECT is not permitted and therefore helps boost UC adoption.

Amazon Alexa and Tile Built-In Support

The Voyager 4200 and 5200 Series headsets also feature Amazon Alexa Built-In and Tile integrations. Just tap-and-ask, and Alexa will respond so you can focus on your tasks at hand. Tile is integrated right into the headset which makes finding your Voyager headset easy – you can literally "ring" it.

Wearing Styles

The Voyager 4200 Office Series offers an over-the-ear, hi-fi stereo and mono headband wearing style. The Voyager 5200 Office Series offers a sleek and discreet over the ear wearing style for those working on the go in and out of the office. Both the Voyager 4200 and Voyager 5200 Office Series come with the option of a one-way desk phone only or two-way desk phone and PC/Mac office base, in addition to a mobile phone.

"In 2018, advanced UC-enabled Bluetooth headset revenue grew by a significant 56 percent with the segment holding the strongest growth opportunity in the professional headset world," said Alaa Saayed, information and communications technology industry director and fellow, of Frost and Sullivan. "Poly's unwavering commitment of designing mobile-first solutions for the modern office and helping people collaborate no matter what collaboration devices and platforms they prefer has resulted in the vendor offering the broadest advanced Bluetooth connectivity portfolio on the market."

Remote Management for IT

IT teams can add the Plantronics Manager Pro software-as-a-service (sold separately) to a purchase to track every Voyager Office Series headset to help streamline the management of headset deployments, including device firmware updates and policy compliance. (Note: Plantronics Manager Pro is not supported by the desk phone only models.)

Pricing and Availability

For more information on styles, pricing and availability, please visit:

