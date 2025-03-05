Polyshine Solar Unveils New Generation of Lightweight Flexible PV Modules at 18th Italian International Renewable Energy Exhibition 2025

News provided by

Polyshine Solar CO.,LTD

Mar 05, 2025, 10:04 ET

RIMINI, Italy, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, 2025, at the opening of 18th Italian International Renewable Energy Exhibition (KEY ENERGY), Polyshine Solar captivated global attention with its revolutionary lightweight flexible photovoltaic modules. Designed to redefine rooftop solar adoption worldwide, the product combines ultra-lightweight engineering, easy installation, and a 25-year performance guarantee, empowering households and businesses to utilize clean energy.

Key Innovations

Continue Reading
Visitors explore Polyshine Solar's booth
Visitors explore Polyshine Solar's booth
Visitors explore Polyshine Solar's booth
Visitors explore Polyshine Solar's booth

  1. 70% Weight Reduction: Utilizing patented polymer encapsulation technology, the modules achieve a remarkable weight reduction of 70% compared to traditional glass-based panels (as light as 2.92 kg/㎡). With a bending radius of 0.5 meters, they eliminate installation barriers for curved surfaces or low-load-bearing structures, requiring zero retrofitting costs.
  2. Easy Installation: Featuring peel-and-stick adhesion or strap-fastening options, the system enables rapid, secure deployment of distributed solar stations, making green energy accessible in minutes.
  3. Global Compliance: Certified by TUV, CQC, CE, and other international authorities, the product meets diverse energy transition needs across markets.

Product Lineup

  • Commercial & Industrial Rooftop Series: Seamlessly adheres to curved or low-load roofs without drilling or mounting frames.
  • Balcony Solar Solutions: Integrated grommets and Velcro straps allow DIY installation, transforming urban spaces into micro power plants.

Driving the Energy Transition
Polyshine Solar represents not just a product but a paradigm shift. By simplifying solar installation to "stick-and-generate" ease, it democratizes access to renewable energy. At the exhibition, the company received over 2,000 inquiries, underscoring its transformative potential. Moving forward, Polyshine Solar plans global deployment of its systems, turning underutilized rooftops into clean energy assets and empowering every building owner to contribute to sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634469/Visitors_explore_Polyshine_Solar_booth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634470/Visitors_explore_Polyshine_Solar_booth_2.jpg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Polyshine Solar brilla en SNEC 2025 con cinco soluciones específicas para cada aplicación

Polyshine Solar brilla en SNEC 2025 con cinco soluciones específicas para cada aplicación

El evento global de la industria fotovoltaica y de almacenamiento de energía, SNEC PV&ES 2025, se celebró en Shanghái (China). Como líder innovador...
Polyshine Solar glänzt auf der SNEC 2025 mit fünf anwendungsspezifischen Lösungen

Polyshine Solar glänzt auf der SNEC 2025 mit fünf anwendungsspezifischen Lösungen

Die weltweite PV- und Energiespeicher-Branchenveranstaltung, 2025 SNEC PV&ES, fand in Schanghai, China, statt. Als innovativer Marktführer im Bereich ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Utilities

Utilities

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics