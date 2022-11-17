Polysilicon Market to Hit USD 13 Billion by 2027: Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polysilicon market shipments of 560 kilotons in 2021. The shipments are expected to reach 804 kilotons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 6%. High growth in solar PV market, growing semiconductor industry, and growing popularity of electric vehicles are expected to drive the global polysilicon market.

Polysilicon or polycrystalline silicon is high purity form of silicon which consists of several smaller crystals or crystallites. It is a key raw material used in manufacturing solar modules and semiconductor chips. In communication systems, around 80% of the semiconductor demand is driven by cell phones. In the past several years there has been high growth in use and cell phone market. The main reason for growth in cell phone markets are increasing disposable income, development of telecom infrastructure, the emergence of budget centric smartphones and increased number of product launches. Hence, the growth in cell phone manufacturing will increase the demand for semiconductors and other chips used in cell phones. Thus, this will result in increased demand for polysilicon in the market.

Also, the growth in renewable energy sources is expected to increase demand for polysilicon over the forecasted period due to increased solar cell manufacturing. However, high-purity granular polysilicon is used as a raw material of semiconductor-grade single crystal or solar cell-grade silicon substrate for photovoltaic application.

Polysilicon Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size 2021 $9 Billion Market Size 2027 $13 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 7 % Market Size by Volume 804 Kilotons (2027) Base year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Vietnam, Rest of APAC, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa Market Segmentation Forms, End-Use, and Geography Market Dynamics High Growth in Solar PV Market Growing Semiconductor Industry High Growth in EV Market Competitive Landscape Company Overview, Business Overview, Product Offerings, Key Strategies, Key Strengths, and Key Opportunities Key Companies GCL Technology, Hemlock Semiconductor LLC, OCI Company Limited, Tongwei Group, and Wacker Chemie AG

Key Vendors

GCL Technology

Hemlock Semiconductor LLC

OCI Company Limited

Tongwei Group

Wacker Chemie AG

Other Prominent Vendors

AE Polysilicon

Asia Silicon ( Qinghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Daqo New Energy Corp

East Hope Group

Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation

REC Silicon ASA

TBEA

Tokuyama Corporation

Shaanxi Non-ferrous Tian Hong REC Silicon Materials Co., Ltd

APAC is the largest market for polysilicon due to increasing of developing economies, huge population, big manufacturing sector, huge automotive industry, rapid industrialization, and technological development. In North America, the demand for polysilicon is mainly driven by high adoption of solar energy and huge semiconductor industry. The solar energy market is growing highly in the US with an increase in demand for electricity. Hence, this will increase the demand for polysilicon in the market. Also, In Latin America, rapid development in solar energy industry and electronics will lead to increase in demand for polysilicon in market.

Geography

APAC

China



South Korea



Japan



India



Vietnam



Rest of APAC

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation

Forms

Wafers

Granules

Rods

End-Use

Solar

Electronics

