Polysilicon Market to increase by USD 9.20 billion between 2022 to 2027, Daqo New Energy Corp., Elkem ASA and Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polysilicon market size is expected to grow by USD 9.20 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polysilicon market, including Daqo New Energy Corp., Elkem ASA, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., OCI Co. Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies, REC Silicon ASA, TBEA Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG. The rise in solar PV installations is notably driving the polysilicon market. However, factors such as the Intermittent nature of solar power generation may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Photovoltaics and Electronics), Type (Wafers or chips, Chunks, and Rods), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polysilicon Market 2023-2027

Polysilicon Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Daqo New Energy Corp. - The company offers polysilicon, such as medium to extra large solar-grade polysilicon chunks. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Polysilicon Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The photovoltaics segment is significant during the forecast period. This is an attractive material for the production of photovoltaic cells because of its abundant availability, stability, and low toxicity of silicon, combined with the low cost of polysilicon when compared to single crystals. Furthermore, the abundant availability, stability, and low toxicity of silicon combined with the low cost of polysilicon when compared to single crystals. This tends to increase with the volume of grains used. Additionally, once molten silicon is poured into the cast, solar PV cells and panels are produced. Moreover, instead of using a single silicon crystal, fragments of silicon are melted together to form wafers. These modules are also called multi-polysilicon. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the photovoltaics segment of the polysilicon market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC will contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Polysilicon Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist polysilicon market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polysilicon market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polysilicon market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polysilicon market companies

Polysilicon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.20 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Daqo New Energy Corp., Elkem ASA, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., OCI Co. Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies, REC Silicon ASA, TBEA Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

