Polysilicon Market to increase by USD 9.20 billion between 2022 to 2027, Daqo New Energy Corp., Elkem ASA and Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC among key companies - Technavio

06 Sep, 2023, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polysilicon market size is expected to grow by USD 9.20 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polysilicon market, including Daqo New Energy Corp., Elkem ASA, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., OCI Co. Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies, REC Silicon ASA, TBEA Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG. The rise in solar PV installations is notably driving the polysilicon market. However, factors such as the Intermittent nature of solar power generation may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Photovoltaics and Electronics), Type (Wafers or chips, Chunks, and Rods), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.
Polysilicon Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
- Daqo New Energy Corp. - The company offers polysilicon, such as medium to extra large solar-grade polysilicon chunks. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Polysilicon Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Application
- The photovoltaics segment is significant during the forecast period. This is an attractive material for the production of photovoltaic cells because of its abundant availability, stability, and low toxicity of silicon, combined with the low cost of polysilicon when compared to single crystals. Furthermore, the abundant availability, stability, and low toxicity of silicon combined with the low cost of polysilicon when compared to single crystals. This tends to increase with the volume of grains used. Additionally, once molten silicon is poured into the cast, solar PV cells and panels are produced. Moreover, instead of using a single silicon crystal, fragments of silicon are melted together to form wafers. These modules are also called multi-polysilicon. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the photovoltaics segment of the polysilicon market during the forecast period.
- Type (wafers or chips, chunks, and rods)
Geography
- APAC will contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report
Polysilicon Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist polysilicon market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the polysilicon market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the polysilicon market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polysilicon market companies
Related Reports:
The silicon nitride market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.56 million.
The silicon photonics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.81% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,164.94 million.
|
Polysilicon Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.2%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 9.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
13.1
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 57%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Daqo New Energy Corp., Elkem ASA, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., OCI Co. Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies, REC Silicon ASA, TBEA Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Excustive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article