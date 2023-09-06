Polysilicon Market to increase by USD 9.20 billion between 2022 to 2027, Daqo New Energy Corp., Elkem ASA and Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Sep, 2023, 05:00 ET

NEW YORK , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polysilicon market size is expected to grow by USD 9.20 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polysilicon market, including  Daqo New Energy Corp., Elkem ASA, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., OCI Co. Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies, REC Silicon ASA, TBEA Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG.  The rise in solar PV installations is notably driving the polysilicon market. However, factors such as the Intermittent nature of solar power generation may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Photovoltaics and Electronics), Type (Wafers or chips, Chunks, and Rods), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polysilicon Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polysilicon Market 2023-2027

Polysilicon Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

  • Daqo New Energy Corp. - The company offers polysilicon, such as medium to extra large solar-grade polysilicon chunks. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Polysilicon Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The photovoltaics segment is significant during the forecast period. This is an attractive material for the production of photovoltaic cells because of its abundant availability, stability, and low toxicity of silicon, combined with the low cost of polysilicon when compared to single crystals. Furthermore, the abundant availability, stability, and low toxicity of silicon combined with the low cost of polysilicon when compared to single crystals. This tends to increase with the volume of grains used. Additionally, once molten silicon is poured into the cast, solar PV cells and panels are produced. Moreover, instead of using a single silicon crystal, fragments of silicon are melted together to form wafers. These modules are also called multi-polysilicon. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the photovoltaics segment of the polysilicon market during the forecast period.
  • Type (wafers or chips, chunks, and rods)

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Polysilicon Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist polysilicon market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the polysilicon market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the polysilicon market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polysilicon market companies

Related Reports:

The silicon nitride market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.56 million. 

The silicon photonics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.81% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,164.94 million. 

Polysilicon Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 9.20 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.1

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Daqo New Energy Corp., Elkem ASA, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., OCI Co. Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies, REC Silicon ASA, TBEA Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Wealth Management Market to grow by USD 325.56 billion between 2022 to 2027, 42% of the market's growth to originate from North America- Technavio

Superfoods Market to grow by USD 64.8 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing adoption of superfoods to boost market growth- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.