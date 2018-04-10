PolySkope Labs receives AOAC Performance Tested Method (PTM) Approval for Revolutionary Multiplex Food Pathogen Testing Kits and Enrichment Medium

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolySkope Labs announced today that it has received AOAC Research Institute's Performance Tested MethodSM Certification for its revolutionary PolySkope 1.0 modular, multiplex pathogen detection kits (Certification # 041801). This initial approval certifies that PolySkope 1.0 is equivalent to standard reference methods for the detection of all target pathogens in Ready-to-Eat (RTE) deli turkey, raw ground beef, fresh spinach, and stainless steel environmental surfaces. PolySkope 1.0 can now be used by ISO 17025 accredited labs in the U.S. and certain international markets.
PolySkope 1.0 is the first certified multiplex method in history for the individual or simultaneous detection of Shiga Toxin producing E. coli (including serotype O157:H7), Salmonella species, and Listeria monocytogenes. Co-enrichment of one to three pathogens is done using PolySkope's novel, proprietary Multiplex Enrichment Media (PMEM).
PolySkope 1.0 is a game changer for the food testing industry that eliminates the use of multiple protocols by providing a single, simple protocol for detection of 1, 2, or all 3 pathogens. This results in a 3-fold reduction of workflow, labor, logistics, materials, inventory, training, footprint, equipment and regulatory complexities. This makes PolySkope the ultimate tool for compliance with Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) testing requirements.
PolySkope's single protocol and universal enrichment medium also reduce environmental impact by eliminating two-thirds of disposables and by saving energy by eliminating the need to run multiple incubators at different temperatures. High-throughput facilities can realize a 0.74 metric ton reduction in plastic waste and 0.61 metric ton reduction in CO2 generated annually (for 100 tests daily).
PolySkope 1.0 was certified on Thermo Fisher Scientific's Applied Biosystems QuantStudio™ 5 Real-Time PCR system. This high-throughput 96-well instrument is placed in PolySkope customer labs free of charge, with minimum orders, with maintenance and service performed directly by Thermo Fisher.
PolySkope's CSO, Dr. Michael Centola, stated "The PolySkope flexible multiplex is the ultimate pathogen testing tool for high-throughput labs, reducing the material and non-material testing costs. The QuantStudio™ 5 platform brings additional efficiencies for customers with satellite labs, chief among them remote run and data analysis on instruments from any PC, tablet or smart phone. Centralized real-time monitoring and data analysis further simplifies workflow, improves efficiency, and reduces the need to maintain redundant specialized analytical personnel at every facility."
PolySkope will be adding food matrices and targets to its PTM certification throughout 2018 based on customer requirements. European availability is scheduled for mid-2019.
About PolySkope Labs
PolySkope was founded in 2011 by an experienced group of scientists, led by Dr. Michael Centola, with the singular goal of translating multiplex testing technologies into simple, cost-saving, and environmentally friendly food safety solutions.
