Polysleep invites Americans to have a good night's sleep

The American market emerged as the obvious next step during our analysis of Polysleep's growth strategy. The proportion of online purchases is increasing significantly in the United States, a trend that fits perfectly with the company's business model. In addition, Canadian durable goods perform well with (the majority of) Americans.

"Customer satisfaction with the product has been indisputable since the company was created in 2016. We see that the market share for online mattresses is growing in Canada, and the outlook is very favourable in the United States. In addition to the unbeatable prices we offer on the Canadian market, the Americans have a currency advantage!" says Jeremiah Curvers, Co-Founder of Polysleep.

Polysleep continues to build momentum and wishes to optimize the sleep experience of North Americans by offering a brand new product, the Polysleep Pillow. Like the mattress, this pillow is made of four layers of premium viscoelastic hybrid foam. In addition, it is fully adjustable. Consumers can choose the thickness and firmness of the pillow, according to their preferences. This new product will be available everywhere from the end of June 2018.

"The pillow is designed to evolve with our customers. Over the years, our physiological needs can change and influence our sleeping positions. Our aim is to offer flexibility over the long term and prolong the special relationship between the consumer and their pillow," explains Mr. Curvers.

Science in the service of sleep

To develop its high-end products, Polysleep has worked directly with chemists and high-density hybrid foam designers to maximize comfort, without neglecting the need for body and head support.

"We are one of the only mattress manufacturers and distributors to use this type of foam. The same is true for our mattress assembly technique, which uses support frame to maximize stability and support. This is a unique design technique of which we are particularly proud," says Deborah Nasica-Labouze, Chief Operating Officer of Polysleep.

The company is able to offer premium products at lower prices than its closest competitors because it has no intermediaries. In a few clicks, Polysleep provides affordable luxury and guarantees its customers a restful sleep.

High praise

Polysleep has proven its worth since its inception. Dozens of comments about the quality of the product, simplicity of placing an order and the company's friendly customer service are published on its website as well as sites that specialize in rating mattresses across the country. The website Honest Mattress Reviews gives the Polysleep mattress a score of 9.5/10.

The best mattress

« It's been 3 weeks since I got my Polysleep bed. Three weeks of restful blissful sleep! And the side support means that sitting on the edge is a comfort. Perfect level of support. », said Troy M. with enthousiasm.

