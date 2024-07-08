Polysomnography Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 189.9 million from 2024-2028, Favorable reimbursement scenario boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polysomnography devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 189.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement scenario is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in polysomnography devices. However, alternatives for polysomnography devices poses a challenge. Key market players include Advin Health Care, BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD., Cadwell Industries Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Genotronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MEDATEC Medical Data Technology SPRL BVBA, Medicom MTD Ltd, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual USA, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nox Medical, Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd, ResMed Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc..

Polysomnography Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 189.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Advin Health Care, BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD., Cadwell Industries Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Genotronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MEDATEC Medical Data Technology SPRL BVBA, Medicom MTD Ltd, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual USA, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nox Medical, Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd, ResMed Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market Driver

Polysomnography devices have seen significant advancements, with wearable and portable options becoming popular trends. Cleveland Medical Devices' Sapphire PSG, for instance, offers a complete sleep system with 22 channels, wireless hardware, and Crystal PSG software for managing patient data. Its wireless design facilitates attended, remotely attended, or unattended sleep diagnoses, enhancing patient comfort and mobility. SOMNOtouch RESP from SOMNOmedics is another innovation, featuring Intelligent Connect technology that recognizes various sensors. With integrated sensors for flow and snore, effort, SpO2, pulse rate, plethysmogram, body position, movement, and CPAP/BiPAP pressure, as well as external sensors for ECG, EEG, EOG, EMG, and AUX, this device bridges the gap between a polysomnograph and a polygraph. The small size ensures comfort for home or ambulatory use. These devices' unique features and software make them increasingly efficient for hospitals, sleep clinics/labs, ASCs, and home use, contributing to the growth of the global polysomnography devices market.

Market Challenges

Polysomnography devices are used extensively in diagnosing and treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). However, alternatives such as Home Sleep Apnea Tests (HSAT) and Limited Channel Monitoring have emerged as viable options. HSAT is a popular choice for patients who prefer to undergo testing at home, offering similar effectiveness to polysomnography for OSA detection. HSAT is non-inferior to conventional polysomnography in terms of titration pressures, CPAP adherence, functional outcomes, and time taken for treatment. HSAT's major advantage lies in its convenience and comfort, requiring fewer wires and enabling testing in the patient's own home. Another alternative, Limited Channel Monitoring, focuses on recording fewer physiologic signals, primarily blood oxygen levels and breathing. While it cannot observe sleep precisely, it estimates sleep through body movements via actigraphy. This method is suitable for patients with other medical conditions and as a follow-up after OSA treatment. Limited channel monitoring offers a more comfortable sleep environment and is less costly than polysomnography. The availability of these alternatives may hinder the growth of the global polysomnography devices market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This polysomnography devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories

1.3 ASCs

1.4 Homecare Type 2.1 Ambulatory polysomnography devices

2.2 Clinical polysomnography devices Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Hospitals- Hospitals play a significant role in the polysomnography devices market due to their advanced capabilities in addressing sleep disorders. Hospital-based sleep centers, also known as hospital sleep labs or clinics, offer several advantages over home-based and standalone sleep centers. These facilities are equipped with specialized technicians and advanced equipment, ensuring accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans. Hospitals are particularly beneficial for patients with underlying health conditions, such as obstructive respiratory issues, cardiac problems, or obesity, as they provide specialized beds, furniture, and emergency assistance. Additionally, hospitals have instant access to oxygen therapy and doctors from various specialties, ensuring comprehensive care for patients. Consequently, the hospital segment contributes the largest share of revenue to the global polysomnography devices market due to its superior capabilities and comprehensive services.

Research Analysis

The Polysomnography Devices Market refers to the industry that produces and supplies Sleep Monitoring Devices, also known as PSG Devices, for diagnosing and analyzing various sleep disorders. These diagnostic tools, which include EEG machines and Respiratory Monitoring Devices, are essential for Sleep Pattern Analysis and Sleep Apnea Testing. Sleep Lab Equipment, such as PSG machines, are used to conduct comprehensive sleep studies, providing valuable insights into the different stages of sleep and any potential disorders. Monitoring Solutions, like Sleep Apnea Monitors and Sleep Apnea Machines, help patients manage their conditions at home. Overall, the Polysomnography Devices Market plays a crucial role in improving sleep health and quality of life for individuals with sleep disorders.

Market Research Overview

The Polysomnography Devices Market encompasses a range of diagnostic tools and monitoring solutions used for sleep disorders analysis. These devices, also known as Sleep Monitoring Devices or PSG Devices, include EEG machines for brain wave analysis, Respiratory Monitoring Devices for tracking breathing patterns, and Sleep Apnea Monitors for assessing sleep apnea. Sleep Study Equipment and Sleep Lab Equipment are used in clinical settings for comprehensive sleep analysis. Sleep Pattern Analysis and Sleep Disorder Diagnosis are key functions of these devices. Sleep Monitoring Technology has advanced significantly, leading to the development of Sleep Study Devices, Sleep Study Tools, and Sleep Test Equipment that offer high accuracy and user-friendly designs. Sleep Analysis Tools and Sleep Study Monitors enable Sleep Quality Assessment and Sleep Disorder Testing, while Sleep Apnea Analysis and Sleep Apnea Assessment tools help identify and treat sleep apnea. Overall, the Polysomnography Devices Market caters to the growing demand for effective sleep disorder diagnosis and treatment solutions.

