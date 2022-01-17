Polysomnography Market size to increase by USD 136.42 Mn | Driven by increasing prevalence of sleep apnea | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Polysomnography Market: Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, especially OSA

OSA is one of the highly prevalent types of sleep apnea. In 2018, the condition affected about 930-940 million people globally. The condition causes serious sleep disruption among individuals. It obstructs breathing during sleep and lowers the oxygen levels in the blood, causing the buildup of carbon dioxide. The condition is more prevalent in individuals who are obese and aged over 60 years. Considering the rapid growth in the global geriatric population, the prevalence of the condition is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. This will increase the demand for polysomnography and related devices and hence drive the growth of the market.

To know about other market drivers, trends, and challenges, Download our free sample report

Regional Market Analysis

With 41% of the growth originating from North America, the region will record a faster growth rate during 2020-2025.

The growth of the polysomnography market in North America is majorly driven by the rising incidence of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea among individuals in the US. The region is home to several leading vendors of polysomnography devices, such as Natus Medical Inc. (Natus Medical), Cadwell Industries, ResMed, Neurovirtual, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. (Cleveland Medical Devices), and Vyaire Medical Inc. (Vyaire Medical). In addition, the increasing geriatric population, especially in the US will significantly contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report

Polysomnography Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the polysomnography market by application (hospitals, sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, and homecare).

The demand for polysomnography devices was significant from the hospitals segment in 2021. Hospitals are sufficiently equipped with all the latest and most advanced machines compared to other healthcare facilities. Moreover, the availability of specialized technicians and equipment for the treatment of patients with sleep disorders and other serious health issues such as obstructive respiratory issues, cardiac issues, or obesity are driving the growth of the segment.

Know more about the segmentation insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free sample report

Related Reports:

Transradial Access Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Protein Microarray Market by Class Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polysomnography Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 136.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual USA, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market ChallengesSome of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio