Polystar Chosen by European Tier 1 Operator to Provide Virtual Solver Test Solution Across Multiple Markets, Supporting VoLTE and NB-IoT Rollout

The new contract covers the implementation of the NFV-based vSolver in the virtualised core of each of the networks. The virtual, cloud-based architecture supported by the operator allows rapid network and service deployment, backed by elastic scale. To support this elasticity and operational flexibility, the operator needs a similarly scalable test solution.

The vSolver solution will be deployed as a VNF (Virtual Network Function) in the NFV infrastructure and carry out functional validation as well as performance and stability regression testing. vSolver includes support for a wide range of services, including VoLTE, VoWiFi, and NB-IoT, as well as close integration with the EPC and legacy networks, such as UMTS and SS7.

New virtual networking and service chaining on the NFV infrastructure needs to be tested in ways that allow the operators to maximise the benefits of the fast-paced and dynamic virtual environment. vSolver enables the operator to achieve this, through the simulation of multiple millions of different devices, allowing validation of both the Core Network and service-specific Application Servers. In addition, vSolver supports voice, mobile data and IoT service testing from a single platform, allowing the operator to obtain and assess measurable insights on crucial KPIs before new services are launched, network elements added, or software updates released to the live network.

"Operators are rapidly migrating core networks to a virtualized, telco cloud infrastructure in order to take advantage of faster deployment times and lower TCO. This move not only brings new opportunities but also a new set of challenges. The selection of Polystar and the vSolver is a testament to the confidence the operator has in our ability to help them succeed on its Telco cloud journey," says Håkan Holmgren, Managing Director, Polystar T&M. "We have more than 15 years' experience working with leading vendors and mobile operators for mobile core network validation. This made it possible for us to meet the broad range of technical requirements and provide a complete NFV-based solution, spanning SS7, VoWiFi and NB-IOT in a single product. We look forward to helping this operator on its continued migration to the cloud."

