Polystar unveils new brand identity as part of Elisa Industriq

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Polystar, a leading provider of AI-driven Automated Network and Service Assurance solutions, has today announced its official rebranding as Polystar, marking a strategic milestone aligned with the global brand renewal of Elisa Industriq.

A unified vision for operational intelligence

Polystar's rebranding underscores its vital role within Elisa Industriq's unified ecosystem—alongside camLine, sedApta, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle—as a powerhouse of software innovation delivering operational intelligence solutions across the manufacturing, telecommunications, supply chain, and energy sectors. Launched in March 2025, the Elisa Industriq brand serves as a shared go-to-market identity that reflects the group's strategy to expand globally and be recognized for its industrial expertise, automation capabilities, and practical implementation of AI.

"Polystar's evolution is more than merely an alteration to the name. This change reflects our shared ambition to lead the future of autonomous networks. Aligning under the Elisa Industriq brand amplifies our ability to innovate, scale, and deliver transformative value to customers worldwide," explains Steve Preston, CEO of Polystar.

Empowering telecom operators with AI-driven efficiency

Polystar's deep expertise in telecoms empowers communications service providers with resilient, intelligent network solutions that optimize performance and the customer experience. With over 100 CSPs worldwide relying on its technology, Polystar is a global leader in delivering end-to-end visibility, automation, and actionable insights.

The Polystar rebranding marks a renewed commitment to AI-powered innovation, transforming complex network data into real-time intelligence that streamlines operations and reduces manual overhead. Designed to work in multi-vendor, cloud-native, and on-premises environments, Polystar's pragmatic automation solutions support agile, future-ready networks. As part of Elisa Industriq, Polystar is able to leverage the group's shared AI mastery to co-create scalable innovations that will help operators thrive in a data-driven future.

What's changing—and what's staying the same

While the name and visual identity are evolving, Polystar's commitment to excellence and long-term partnerships remains unchanged. Polystar customers will continue to benefit from the same trusted solutions, teams, and support as always. All contact details, contracts, and service structures will remain as before.

The rebranding will be reflected on the company's website and social media channels starting on October 21, with full migration expected by the end of 2025.

More information & interview requests:

Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, [email protected], tel. +358 50 305 1605

About Polystar

Polystar is a global leader in smart, data-driven assurance and automation for telecommunications operators. Its solutions transform complex network data into operational intelligence that drives business results. Polystar enables communications service providers to enhance the customer experience and achieve optimal operational efficiency through real-time, actionable insights and pragmatic automation, powered by AI.

Trusted by more than 100 communications service providers across 55 countries, Polystar collaborates with operators to optimize their multi-vendor networks – cloud-native and on-premises.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a worldwide presence, Polystar is part of Elisa Industriq, a global leader in software solutions for operational intelligence that enhances industrial knowledge with AI innovation.

Polystar is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified, reflecting its commitment to quality management and information security.

For more information, visit elisaindustriq.com/polystar

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses—camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle—serve over 2,000 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs nearly 1,600 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/elisa-oyj-pr-international/r/polystar-unveils-new-brand-identity-as-part-of-elisa-industriq,c4251503

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Elisa Oyj