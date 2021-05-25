Polystyrene Foam Market by Resin Type, End-User Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polystyrene Foam Market by Resin Type (EPS and XPS), End-User Industry (Construction and Industrial Insulation, Packaging, Building and Construction), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polystyrene Foam market is projected to grow from USD 26.4 billion in 2021 to USD 32.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026. Growing demand from the building and construction industry in APAC is likely to boost the Polystyrene Foam market.



Polystyrene (PS) foams are thermoplastic, closed-cell, lightweight, rigid-foam, moisture-resistant material with high compressive strength and exceptional thermal and acoustic insulation properties. In general, polystyrene foams come in two forms: EPS (Expanded PS) and XPS (Extruded PS). XPS products can be far more superior to the EPS products when R-value (thermal resistance per unit area.) is considered. XPS products can outperform EPS products in various aspects such as thermal performance, moisture resistance, and compressive strength.



The building and construction industry is projected to be the largest end-use industry of Polystyrene Foam market



The building and construction industry is the largest end-use industry segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2021 and 2026. Polystyrene Foam used in the Building and Construction sector are specially used as insulated panels formulated to counter extremely harsh environments such as saltwater, temperature, pressure, and organic formation. Emerging markets such as China, India, and South Korea, and other countries (which include Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand) are the major growth drivers of the APAC market.



EPS is the fastest-growing type of the Polystyrene Foam market



EPS is the fastest-growing resin segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026. EPS is a lightweight thermoplastic material with special properties because of its structure that helps protect the product from getting damaged. The growing building & construction and packaging industries in developing countries are driving the EPS market.

EPS is an excellent material for applications in these industries, as it is lightweight yet rigid foam with good thermal insulation and high impact resistance. However, volatility in crude oil prices and the availability of high-performance substitutes are restraining the market growth. The easy recyclability of polystyrene products is expected to offer opportunities for the growth of the EPS market during the forecast period.



APAC is the fastest market for Polystyrene Foam during the forecast period



APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for Polystyrene foam during the forecast period. APAC is the hub of foreign investment and booming industrial sectors due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands. Increase in the demand for Polystyrene foam can be largely attributed to the growing industrial, infrastructure & construction, and marine industries. APAC has a growing industries that is likely to drive the market for Polystyrene foam.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polystyrene Foams Market

4.2 EPS Foams Market, by Type and End-Use Industry, 2020

4.3 EPS Foams Market Size, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.4 XPS Foams Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Polystyrene Foams Market: Supply Chain Ecosystem

5.2.2 COVID-19 Impact on Value Chain

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.3.1.2 Development of Green Buildings

5.3.1.3 Reduction in Energy Consumption and Its Related Cost

5.3.1.4 Presence of Stringent Building Energy Codes

5.3.1.5 Rebates and Tax Credits

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Polystyrene Products Can be Recycled

5.3.3.2 High Energy Requirements

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growing Preference for Molded Pulp Packaging

5.3.4.2 Rising Stringent Government Regulations

5.3.4.3 Lack of Awareness

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Average Pricing Analysis

5.6 Foams Ecosystem

5.7 Macroeconomic Overview

5.8 Industry Trends

5.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.10 Polystyrene Foam Patent Analysis

5.11 Policy & Regulations

5.12 Trade Data Analysis

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Technology Analysis



6 Polystyrene Foams Market, by Foam Type

7 Polystyrene Foams Market, by End-Use Industry



8 Polystyrene Foams Market, by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Loyal Group

10.1.2 Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co. Ltd.

10.1.3 BASF SE

10.1.3.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.3.2 Analyst's View

10.1.4 Synthos S.A.

10.1.4.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.4.2 Analyst's View

10.1.5 Jiangsu Leasty Chemicals Co. Ltd.

10.1.6 Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

10.1.6.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6.2 Analyst's View

10.1.7 Total SE

10.1.7.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.7.2 Analyst's View

10.1.8 Taita Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.1.9 Versalis S.P.A.

10.1.10 Dupont

10.1.10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.10.2 Analyst's View

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Alpek

10.2.2 BEWI Group

10.2.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.3 Kingspan Group plc

10.2.3.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2.3.2 Analyst's View

10.2.4 The Ravago Group

10.2.5 Owens Corning

10.2.5.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2.5.2 Analyst's View

10.2.6 Supreme Petrochemical Ltd.

10.2.7 Styrochem

10.2.8 Technonicol Corporation

10.2.9 Sibur

10.2.10 LG Chem

10.2.10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2.10.2 Analyst's View

10.2.11 Jiangsu Sunchem New Materials Co. Ltd.

10.2.12 Finnfoam Oy

10.2.13 Ming DIH Group Corporation

10.2.14 Unipol

10.2.15 Styro Insulation Mat. Ind. LLC.



11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox5a0g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

