Polystyrene (PS) Market in Europe to witness accelerated CAGR of 4.20% | Driven by rising demand from electrical and electronics industry | Technavio

The report on the polystyrene (PS) market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Polystyrene offers effective thermal insulation and ensures lightweight packaging, which has made it a major part of the electronics industry. It is extensively used in the packaging of electronic and electrical appliances such as blenders, washing machines, air conditioners, personal computers, scanners, and television screens. With the growth of the global electronics industry, the market will witness an accelerated demand for polystyrene during the forecast period.

In addition, the high insulation and cushioning properties and high durability of polystyrene will further accelerate the market demand. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices will reduce the growth potential in the market.

The polystyrene (PS) market in Europe is segmented by end-user (building and construction, packaging, and others) and geography (Germany, UK, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe).

The demand for polystyrene was significant from end-users in the building and construction industry in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing number of residential and non-residential and commercial buildings across Europe. Also, the expanding applications of polystyrene in the construction industry such as facades, walls, roofs, and floors; as floatation material in marinas and pontoons; and as lightweight fill for railway and road construction are contributing to the growth of the segment.

By geography, the Rest of Europe region will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. However, Germany will remain the key market for polystyrene in Europe. Many companies operating in the country are collaborating to increase the recycling of polystyrene and reduce their carbon footprint. In addition, the government in the country is focusing on enhancing energy efficiency in existing, renovated, and new buildings by introducing new regulations. These factors are propelling the growth of the regional market in Germany.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The polystyrene (PS) market in Europe covers the following areas:

Polystyrene (PS) Market Sizing

Polystyrene (PS) Market Forecast

Polystyrene (PS) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE: The company offers General Purpose Polystyrene, which is a crystal-clear, high-performance polymer, and is easy to process.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.: The company offers STYROFOAM Brand Square Edge Insulation that is an extruded polystyrene foam insulation that resists water pickup.

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH: The company offers polystyrene through depolymerization.

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.: The company offers expandable polystyrene which is a foam resin manufactured by immersing foaming agent to polystyrene resin and an eco-friendly product with little residual volatile matter.

LG Chem Ltd.: The company offers polystyrene that is used in many areas such as disposables, small home appliances, stationeries depending on the respective properties.

Polystyrene (PS) Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.10 Regional analysis Germany, UK, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 41% Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., SABIC, Synthos SA, TotalEnergies SE, Trinseo SA, and Versalis SpA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

SABIC

Synthos SA

TotalEnergies SE

Trinseo SA

Versalis SpA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

