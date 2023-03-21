Polystyrene (PS) market size to grow by USD 7,591.25 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polystyrene (PS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,591.25 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry is driving the market growth. PS is used in the packaging of electronic equipment such as blenders, washing machines, air conditioners, personal computers, scanners, and TV screens. The demand for lightweight packaging solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period. PS is also used for the insulation of closed walls, ceilings, and floors. It has shock-absorbing properties and can prevent or reduce product damage when transporting high-end equipment. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polystyrene (PS) Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Polystyrene (PS) market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (expanded polystyrene (EPS), high impact polystyrene (HIPS), and general purpose polystyrene (GPPS)) and end-user (packaging, electronics, construction, and others).

The EPS segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The use of EPS in the packaging industry has increased due to the rising awareness about its advantages, such as high tensile strength, biocompatibility, and durability. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are driving the growth of the EPS segment globally. The growth of this segment is also driven by changes in end-users' preference from rigid plastic packaging to flexible and lightweight packaging. In addition, emerging trends such as the use of recyclable packaging products will further fuel the growth of the EPS segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global polystyrene (PS) market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polystyrene (PS) market.

APAC is estimated to account for 52% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in APAC is growing at a fast pace owing to the rapid growth of the e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), household appliances, and personal care industries. The e-commerce industry, especially in countries such as China and India , is growing rapidly due to the rising population in the region. This, in turn, is increasing the overall demand for goods through online distribution channels. The rise in counterfeiting in the e-commerce industry in countries such as China and India is also enhancing the demand for PS.

Polystyrene (PS) market – Vendor analysis

The report includes a detailed analysis of various vendors, including Alpek SAB de CV, Arkema Group, Axion Recycling Ltd., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kaneka Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, LG Chem, NOVA Chemicals Corp., PS Japan Corp., Ravago, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trinseo PLC, and Videolar Innova SA.

Polystyrene (PS) market –

Leading trends influencing the market

The lack of awareness about eco-friendly products is a leading trend in the market.

is a leading trend in the market. The growing concerns about sustainability have made consumers aware of eco-friendly products.

The use of PS made from renewable natural resources reduces the demand for non-renewable fossil fuels and lowers the production of greenhouse gases.

Materials made from bio-based foam are convenient, environmentally friendly, and non-toxic.

These products can be easily recycled and decomposed. Such factors are expected to support the growth of the global PS market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuating crude oil prices are challenging the market growth.

are challenging the market growth. The production of PS requires oil and gas-based raw materials.

However, fluctuations in the price of crude oil affect the prices of such raw materials, which, in turn, impacts the price of PS.

Raw material costs vary for several factors, such as availability and price structure.

Various regions have different pricing structures based on exports and imports, which causes changes in costs in different regionals globally.

Therefore, instability in raw material prices affects the profit margins of manufacturers and hinders the PS market growth.

What are the key data covered in this polystyrene (PS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polystyrene (PS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the polystyrene (PS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the polystyrene (PS) market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polystyrene (PS) market vendors

The expanded polystyrene (EPS) for packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,379.03 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (electronic appliances, food and beverage, healthcare, and others), type (white and grey), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the polystyrene (PS) market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers polystyrene (PS) market segmentation in Europe by end-user (building and construction, packaging, and others) and geography (Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe).

Polystyrene (PS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,591.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, Arkema Group, Axion Recycling Ltd., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kaneka Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, LG Chem, NOVA Chemicals Corp., PS Japan Corp., Ravago, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trinseo PLC, and Videolar Innova SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

