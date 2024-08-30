Polysulfides Market to Increase by USD 411.6 Million from 2024-2028, Growth in Transportation Sector to Drive Revenue. Report Highlights AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global polysulfides market size is estimated to grow by USD 411.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period. Rise in use in transport industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising focus on sustainability. However, stringent government regulations poses a challenge. Key market players include Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Huntsman Corp., Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nouryon, Robinson Brothers Ltd., and Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Application (Sealant, Adhesive, and Coating), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Huntsman Corp., Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nouryon, Robinson Brothers Ltd., and Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

The polysulfides market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as batteries, lubricants, and coatings. Key players include Wacker Chemicals, Lanxess, and BASF. Polysulfides are used as electrolytes in lead-acid batteries and as sulfur sources in hydrotreating processes. Their excellent chemical stability and high reactivity make them valuable in these applications. Market size is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the coming years.

The Polysulfides market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for hydrogen polysulfide in various industries. This chemical compound, made up of sulfur atoms, is used in the Fenton reaction for water treatment, making it essential in groundwater purification. Polysulfides offer tear resistance and dimension stability, making them ideal for adhesives, sealants, paints, and coatings in commercial buildings and infrastructure. Two types of polysulfides, liquid and solid, are used in the transport industry for insulating materials and protective coatings on metal and concrete. In industrial processing, polysulfides are used as specialty chemicals in the production of chalcogenide materials and furfuryl alcohol. The transport sector, including the locomotive industry, uses polysulfides for VOC emissions reduction. Polysulfides also play a crucial role in lithium-sulfur batteries and are used as elastomers in the automotive and transportation sectors. Polysulfides are also used in insulating materials, protective coatings, and sealants for the ship-building industry.

Market Challenges

The polysulfides market is growing due to increasing demand from various industries such as batteries, lubricants, and coatings. Key players include DuPont, Lanxess, and Asahi Glass . Polysulfides offer benefits like excellent electrical conductivity and resistance to oxidation. Their usage in lithium-ion batteries is expanding, driving market growth. The market is expected to reach significant value by 2026.

. Polysulfides offer benefits like excellent electrical conductivity and resistance to oxidation. Their usage in lithium-ion batteries is expanding, driving market growth. The market is expected to reach significant value by 2026. The Polysulfides market encompasses various applications in industries such as specialty chemicals, building & construction, protective coatings, lithium-sulfur batteries, and more. Industrial processing faces challenges in producing polysulfides due to their complex chemical structure, involving sulfur atoms and chemical compounds. In sectors like ship-building and automotive & transportation, liquid polysulfide elastomers offer impermeability, chemical resistance, and weather resistance for sealing and coating applications. However, environmental concerns arise due to VOC emissions. Polysulfides are used in insulating materials, lime-sulfur, sulfurated potash, insecticides, and pesticides. In the rubber industry, polysulfide sealants, adhesives, and elastomers provide high flexibility, tensile strength, and heat insulation. Polysulfide rubber is used in industrial tank liners, aircraft fuel tanks, and electrical potting. Polysulfides also play a role in petrochemical applications, steel production, and the tanning industry. Crosslinking through vulcanization enhances their properties, making them suitable for various industries.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Sealant

1.2 Adhesive

1.3 Coating End-user 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Aerospace

2.3 Marine

2.4 Construction

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Sealant- The polysulfides market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as batteries, lubricants, and coatings. Key players in the market include DuPont, Lanxess, and Asahi Glass Co. These companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity to meet the rising demand. Polysulfides are essential raw materials for manufacturing sulfuric acid, which is widely used in the production of fertilizers and other chemicals. The market is expected to continue growing due to the expanding applications in different sectors.

Research Analysis

The Polysulfides market encompasses a range of industrial processing applications for specialty chemicals derived from sulfur atoms. These chemicals include both liquid and solid polysulfide elastomers, which offer superior impermeability, chemical resistance, and weather resistance. Polysulfides find extensive use in the building & construction industry for protective coatings, particularly in glass insulation. In the electrical & electronics industry, polysulfides are utilized in the production of chalcogenide materials for various applications. Lithium-sulfur batteries also rely on polysulfides as essential components. The tear resistance and dimension stability of polysulfides make them ideal for use in the transport industry. The production of polysulfides involves various chemical compounds and processes such as plasma-mass spectrometry and the Fenton reaction using furfuryl alcohol. Industrial production activities continue to drive the demand for these versatile specialty chemicals.

Market Research Overview

Polysulfides are a type of specialty chemicals that consist of long chains of sulfur atoms. They are widely used in various industries due to their unique properties, including impermeability, chemical resistance, weather resistance, high flexibility, and high tensile strength. In industrial processing, polysulfides are used as building blocks for the production of other chemical compounds. They find extensive applications in the building & construction industry as protective coatings, insulating materials, and sealants. In the protective coatings sector, polysulfides are used in the ship-building industry for the production of liquid polysulfide elastomers and solid polysulfide elastomers. They are also used in the automotive & transportation industry for the manufacturing of automotive window glasses, industrial tank liners, and aircraft fuel tanks. Polysulfides are also used in the production of lithium-sulfur batteries, sodium polysulfides, and chalcogenide materials. They are used in the rubber industry for the production of polysulfide elastomers, adhesives, and sealants. Polysulfides are also used in the tanning industry, insecticides, and pesticides. Polysulfides are known for their tear resistance, dimension stability, and crosslinking properties. They are used in the production of one-component and two-component adhesives, sealants, paints, and coatings for commercial buildings, infrastructure, transport vehicles, and the locomotive industry. Polysulfides are also used in petrochemical applications, steel manufacturing, and soil infertility treatments. Polysulfides are produced through various methods, including the Fenton reaction and the use of furfuryl alcohol. They are available in various forms, including hydrogen polysulfide, sodium polysulfides, and sulfurated potash. Polysulfides have a wide range of applications due to their unique properties and versatility.

