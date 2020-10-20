Polytek® Development Corp. Announces Acquisition of Incredible Solutions

EASTON, Pa. and CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polytek® Development Corp. ("Polytek"), a manufacturer of specialty polymers for mold making, casting, and coating applications, announced today the acquisition of Incredible Solutions. Polytek is a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners.

Founded in 2017 and located in Crystal River, Florida, Incredible Solutions supplies epoxy coating and casting systems that are used to coat wood bars and table tops, create decorative surfaces and mixed-media furniture such as river tables, and complete a variety of other works of art and craft.

Incredible Solutions will join Polytek's consumer brand portfolio and further expand the company's offering of coating and casting solutions that are formulated specifically for do-it-yourself and artistic communities. These brands offer user-friendly products and accessories that are available direct-to-consumer via a variety of convenient channels, including company-operated e-commerce sites, mass retail, and online marketplaces.

Doug Lorenz, CEO of Polytek, commented, "Incredible Solutions has had tremendous success in their first three years of business and we're very excited to bring them onto the Polytek team and continue to grow with them in the coming years."

Charlie Ives, owner of Incredible Solutions, added, "We are really looking forward to teaming up and collaborating with Polytek. Ultimately, our goal is to continue to serve our customers to the best of our ability while introducing new product options and creative ways to use them."

Charlie Ives will remain in an active role within the Incredible Solutions brand, and the two companies will continue to do business under their existing names.

Genesis Capital, LLC acted as the financial advisor to Polytek.

About Polytek® Development Corp.

Founded in 1984, Polytek® Development Corp. is headquartered in Easton, PA with operations in Pomona, CA, Galesburg, MI, Franklin, IN, and Grants Pass, OR. Polytek is a leading manufacturer of specialty polymers including polyurethane elastomers and casting resins, silicone, epoxies, latex, thermoplastic elastomers, and board materials. These systems are used primarily in mold making, casting, and coating applications in industrial and consumer sectors, including construction and restoration, arts and crafts, DIY, product design and manufacturing, entertainment, and education. Polytek® brands include Raw Material Suppliers, Alumilite, BCC Products, Environmental Technology, Inc., Pro Marine Supplies, and Stone Coat Countertops. corporation.polytek.com

About Incredible Solutions

Located in Crystal River, FL, and founded by a husband and wife duo in 2017, Incredible Solutions was established to service a rapidly growing do-it-yourself epoxy market. The company quickly grew into a top seller on e-commerce platforms while maintaining the customer service hallmarks of a small, family-run business. Today, Incredible Solutions continues to provide user-friendly epoxy coating and casting solutions to do-it-yourselfers, artists, and craftsmen. www.incrediblesolutionsonline.com

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrial and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed 45 platform investments and achieved 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. www.arsenalcapital.com

