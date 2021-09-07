Polytek® Development Corp. Announces Acquisition of Specialty Resin & Chemical

EASTON, Pa. and DOWAGIAC, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polytek® Development Corp. ("Polytek"), a manufacturer of specialty polymers for coating, mold making, and casting applications, announced today the acquisition of Specialty Resin & Chemical. Polytek is a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners.

Founded in 2007 and located in Dowagiac, MI, Specialty Resin & Chemical is a supplier of user-friendly mold making, casting, and coating products, including bar top epoxy resin and polyurethane resin. They fit in well alongside Polytek's existing consumer brands because of their strong focus on customer service and dedication to providing products specifically designed for hobby and art communities.

Doug Lorenz, CEO of Polytek, commented "With years of experience and a broad and diverse product line, Specialty Resin is well positioned to serve do-it-yourselfers, hobbyists, and small businesses. They have created a name for themselves among these communities and we are very excited to help them build and grow upon the great success they have already achieved."

Daniel Wilson, owner of Specialty Resin & Chemical, will remain in an active role within the Specialty Resin & Chemical brand, and the two companies will continue to do business under their existing names. Daniel commented, "Our goals align very closely with Polytek's mission, and we are eager to join their team. We look forward to continuing to support our customers while developing new product options for them."

Genesis Capital, LLC acted as the financial advisor to Polytek.

About Polytek® Development Corp.

Founded in 1984, Polytek® Development Corp. is headquartered in Easton, PA with operations in Pomona, CA, Galesburg, MI, Franklin, IN, Grants Pass, OR, and South St. Paul, MN. Polytek is a leading manufacturer of specialty polymers including polyurethane elastomers and casting resins, silicone, epoxies, latex, thermoplastic elastomers, and board materials. These systems are used primarily in mold making, casting, and coating applications in industrial and consumer sectors, including construction and restoration, arts and crafts, DIY, product design and manufacturing, entertainment, and education. Polytek® brands include Raw Material Suppliers, Alumilite, BCC Products, Environmental Technology, Inc., Pro Marine Supplies, Stone Coat Countertops, Incredible Solutions, Custom Polymer Designs and MAS Epoxies. corporation.polytek.com

About Specialty Resin & Chemical

Specialty Resin & Chemical supplies high-quality mold making, casting, and coating solutions to hobbyists, small businesses, and the DIY community. Product lines include epoxy resin, polyurethane resin and rubber, silicone rubber and related accessories. specialtyresin.com

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a specialized private equity firm with market-leading franchises in the industrials and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add. www.arsenalcapital.com

