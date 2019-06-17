Polytek® Development Corp. Appoints Joe Lawrence as Division President - Professional & Industrial

EASTON, Pa., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polytek® Development Corp. ("Polytek"), a manufacturer of specialty polymers for mold making and casting applications, announced recently the appointment of Joe Lawrence to the position of Division President - Professional & Industrial.

Mr. Lawrence, a 27-year veteran of Polytek and the molding and casting industry, was promoted to the position following his four-year tenure as President of the legacy Polytek. During Lawrence's long career with the company, he served in many other roles including Quality Control Technician, Technical Sales, IT Manager and Customer Service Manager.

In his new role, Lawrence is responsible for growing and maintaining the core business of the industrial division, which encompasses Polytek's legacy product lines as well as the expanded portfolio of products from acquisitions including California Medical Innovations and BCC Products, Inc. This division is dedicated to manufacturing high-quality mold making and casting solutions and providing superior technical support to customers in industrial and specialized professional sectors, including construction, entertainment, fine arts, and technology.

Jonathan Kane, CEO of Polytek, commented, "Joseph's commitment to the mission, the company values and his unwavering leadership have been critical to our accomplishments over the last few years. We look forward to his deployment of high-value initiatives that will support our continued industrial growth."

Lawrence studied Information Systems at Susquehanna University and joined Polytek in 1992. He will remain based in Easton, PA.

About Polytek® Development Corp.

Founded in 1984, Polytek® Development Corp. is headquartered in Easton, PA with operations in Pomona, CA, Kalamazoo, MI, and Franklin, IN. Polytek is a leading manufacturer of specialty polymers including polyurethane elastomers and casting resins, silicone, latex, plastisol, thermoplastic elastomers, and epoxies. These systems are used primarily in mold making and casting applications in industrial, construction, entertainment, arts and crafts, and technology sectors. Polytek® brands include California Medical Innovations, Raw Material Suppliers, Alumilite, BCC Products, ETI Technology, Inc., and Pro Marine Supplies. www.polytek.com

