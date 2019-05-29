Polytek® Development Corp. Expands Epoxy Production at Midwest Location

EASTON, Pa. and FRANKLIN, Ind., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polytek® Development Corp. ("Polytek"), a manufacturer of specialty polymers for mold making and casting applications, has announced the expansion of epoxy production capabilities at their Midwest location.

Following the March 2019 acquisition of BCC Products, Inc. ("BCC"), Polytek installed supplementary epoxy storage capacity and processing equipment at the BCC location in Franklin, Indiana. These substantial additions are aimed to better serve existing and new customers with increased availability and decreased lead times.

With over 30 years of experience in epoxy formulation, Polytek offers a high-performance line of standard epoxy products, including casting, laminating, infusion and coating resins, as well as tooling board and adhesives. Common industrial applications for these systems are found in marine, automotive, foundry, and aerospace industries, while consumer end uses include costume jewelry, bar top coating and resin art. Polytek also specializes in custom epoxy formulation. For information on formulation services, please visit https://www.polytek.com/custom-epoxy-formulation.

Capacity increases were completed in late May 2019.

About Polytek® Development Corp.

Founded in 1984, Polytek® Development Corp. is headquartered in Easton, PA with operations in Pomona, CA, Kalamazoo, MI, and Franklin, IN. Polytek is a leading manufacturer of specialty polymers including polyurethane elastomers and casting resins, silicone, latex, plastisol, thermoplastic elastomers, and epoxies. These systems are used primarily in mold making and casting applications in industrial, construction, entertainment, arts and crafts, and technology sectors. Polytek® brands include California Medical Innovations, Raw Material Suppliers, Alumilite, BCC Products, and ETI Technology, Inc. www.polytek.com

