Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Worth 2.66 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market by Form (Granular, Fine Powder, Dispersion, and Micronized), End-Use Industry (Chemical & Industrial Processing, Electronics & Electrical, Automotive & Aerospace, Consumer Goods), and Region- Global Forecast to 2022" , published by MarketsandMarkets™, the PTFE Market is expected to grow from USD 1.97 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.66 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2022. Exceptional properties of PTFE, increasing demand for high-performance polymers, high-growth end-use industries, and demand for PTFE in emerging countries are driving the PTFE Market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



However, the increasing prices of PTFE are restraining the growth of the PTFE Market. ePTFE and mPTFE offer significant opportunities, whereas, high investment cost, re-processing in the PTFE Market, and stringent environmental regulations are significant challenges for the PTFE Market.

Browse 77 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 134 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polytetrafluoroethylene-market-22472807.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on form, the granular segment is estimated to lead the PTFE Market in 2017.

Granular PTFE is the most widely used form of PTFE, owing to its low price. The production technology of granular PTFE is less complicated and results in low manufacturing cost. Granular PTFE offers chemical inertness, high-temperature resistance, outstanding chemical resistance, low coefficient of friction, exceptional adhesion, low-temperature toughness, electrical properties, and excellent water repellant properties. Hence, it is used in the manufacturing of semi-finished and finished products such as rods, sheets, bushes, gaskets, seals plates, balls, piston rings, valve seats, expansion joints, diaphragms, piping components, O-rings, v-rings, connectors, and sockets.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=22472807

Based on end-use industry, the chemical & industrial processing segment is estimated to lead the PTFE Market in 2017.

PTFE resin is extensively used in the chemical & industrial processing industry in the form of films, gaskets, tubes, coatings, liners, and components in a wide range of machinery and equipment. It is mainly used in the manufacturing of pumps and valves, shaft seals, sliding elements, and friction bearings. Chemical resistance, thermal resistance, and flexural strength properties of PTFE make it suitable for its use in the chemical & industrial processing end-use industry.

The Asia Pacific PTFE Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing PTFE Market during the forecast period. The PTFE Market in this region is led by China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The increasing demand for PTFE in the production of components used in automobiles, electronic devices, electrical appliances, chemicals, and industrial products in China and Japan, among other economies, is driving the growth in this market in APAC. These factors are driving key market players to expand their business in the APAC region.

Key Players in the PTFE Market

The key players operating in the PTFE Market include Chemours (US), Daikin (Japan), 3M (US), Solvay (Belgium), Asahi Glass Company (Japan) , Dongyue (China), Zhejiang Juhua (China), Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Ltd. (China), HaloPolymer (Russia), and Gujrat Fluorochemicals (India).

Know more about PTFE Market Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polytetrafluoroethylene-market-22472807.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets