PolyU launches Research Centre for Electric Vehicles advancing smart electric vehicle research to achieve carbon neutrality goals

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) hosted the "Launch Ceremony of Research Centre for Electric Vehicles cum Forum on Intelligent EV and Energy for Carbon Neutrality" on campus on 26 Feb, in the presence of approximately 350 staff and students, together with leaders from government, innovation and technology, energy and academic sectors. The Research Centre for Electric Vehicles (RCEV) is led by its Director, Prof. C.C. CHAN, who is widely recognised as the "Father of Asian Electric Vehicles", an Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Distinguished Chair Professor of the PolyU Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. The Research Centre aims to develop a cutting-edge research platform to address energy and technical challenges presented by modern electric vehicles.

Prof. SUN Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, HKSAR Government; and Mr Neil Bush, Founder and Chair of the George H. W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations, delivered opening remarks. Together with Prof. Jin-Guang TENG, PolyU President and Prof. C.C. CHAN, RCEV Director, they congratulated the University on the establishment of the Centre.

Prof. Sun Dong said, "The establishment of this new university-level research centre marks a significant step forward in guiding Hong Kong's future direction to attain zero vehicular emissions. By addressing the technical challenges associated with modern electric vehicles, RCEV will provide critical technological solutions that will drive the development and adoption of EVs in Hong Kong and beyond. I am fully confident that RCEV will provide great stimulation to the industry through technological breakthrough."

Mr Neil Bush said, "As an electric vehicle driver for five years and a supporter of environmental protection, I congratulate The Hong Kong Polytechnic University on the establishment of the Electric Vehicle Research Centre. Just as the automobile revolution is deepening, the establishment of this centre will have far-reaching impacts. Electric vehicles are not only a means of transportation, they will promote smart transportation, smart energy, smart networks, smart cities, and smart societies. Prof. C.C. Chan's recent book on 'The Integration of Energy, Transportation, Information, and Humanities – The Renaissance of Digital Technology' was published by top publisher Elsevier and laid down the foundation of theory and practice for sustainable development."

Prof. Jin-Guang Teng stated, "As a leading institution in research and innovation, PolyU has always been at the forefront of addressing societal challenges. The establishment of the Research Centre for Electric Vehicles serves to further our contribution to this important field. The work of the Research Centre will embrace electric vehicle technologies, intelligent transportation systems, and energy management.This holistic approach will result in enhanced energy efficiency, environmental benefits, and the creation of new business opportunities."

At the Launch Ceremony, Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the RCEV, and China Power International Development Limited and Wisdom Motor (HK) Limited respectively. These aim to initiate actions in line with the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint and Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, so as to contribute to the development of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone and the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

As well as Prof. C.C. Chan, a number of distinguished guests delivered keynote speeches at the Forum. They were Mr Peter Major, Chair of the UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development and Honorary Chairman of the World Digital Technology Academy; Prof. Yin-biao SHU, Immediate Past President of the International Electrotechnical Commission and President of Chinese Society for Electrical Engineering; Dr Gan SONG, Director of Advanced Technology R&D Department of BYD; Mr Joseph LAW, Managing Director of CLP Power Hong Kong; and Mr Eric PANG, Director of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR Government.

Prof. C.C. Chan emphasised that it is an opportune time to capitalise on the massive opportunities in electric vehicle research and education. The establishment of the RCEV is geared towards nurturing innovative electric vehicle talents to benefit the Greater Bay Area and the world, while enhancing collaborative efforts with enterprises in mainland China and Hong Kong. The Centre will focus on cutting-edge research on electric vehicles and the friendly interaction between electric vehicles, power grids and 5G networks. It is also set to develop a platform to foster industry-university-research collaboration, thereby catalysing the industrialisation of research outcomes that help achieve higher efficiency, security, reliability and intelligence in electric vehicle technologies.

In his closing remarks at the Forum, Prof. Christopher CHAO, PolyU Vice President (Research and Innovation) and Director of the Policy Research Centre for Innovation and Technology (PReCIT), mentioned that PolyU has been paying strong attention to carbon neutrality and is leading in securing Green Tech Fund and Environment and Conservation Fund among all local institutions. PReCIT is pleased to co-organise the event and join the forum. It has also recently secured a Public Policy Research Fund to study hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and electric vehicle related policies. PolyU would continue to strive for excellence in education, research and knowledge dissemination, thereby making significant contributions to the progress of the Nation, while also journeying toward a more sustainable future and achievement of the goal of carbon neutrality.

