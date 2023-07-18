Polyurea Global Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Upswing in Construction Spending Lays Strong Foundation for Polyurea

18 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurea: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Polyurea estimated at US$923 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Aromatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$999.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aliphatic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $304.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Polyurea market in the U.S. is estimated at US$304.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$232.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- Alberts Spray Solutions, LLC
- ArmorThane USA Inc.
- BASF SE
- Covestro AG
- Huntsman International LLC
- Krypton Chemical
- LINE-X LLC
- Nukote Coating Systems International
- Polycoat Products
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Prokol Protective Coatings USA
- Rhino Linings Corporation
- Specialty Products Inc.
- Tecnopol Sistemas S.L.
- Teknos Group Oy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Ultimate Linings
- VersaFlex Incorporated
- Wasser Corporation
- W. R. Grace & Co. - Conn.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Polyurea Tethers on Edge of Escalating Paints & Coatings Demand
- Polyurea - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Polyurea: An Introduction
- Aromatic Polyurea vs. Aliphatic Polyurea
- Polyurea Vs Epoxy
- Applications of Polyurea
- Market Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Polyurea Takes Coatings Evolution to Next Level with Intriguing Attributes
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Upswing in Construction Spending Lays Strong Foundation for Polyurea
- Global Construction Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035
- Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
- Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
- A Review of Construction Sector in Key Regional Markets
- United States
- US Monthly Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Dec 2020-July 2021
- US New Construction Starts in US$ Billion by Sector: 2020
- Swift Recovery for China
- Uptick in European Activity amid Material Demand-Supply Gap
- Faster Curing and Waterproof Characteristics of Polyurea Drive opportunities in Roofing Sector
- Recovery in Construction Spending to Spur Demand for Polyurea Sealants
- Resurgence in Industrial Sector Boosts Prospects for Polyurea
- Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics
- World Cold Storage Construction Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Beneficial Attributes of Polyurea Coatings Render it Viable for Numerous Applications
- Pure Polyurea Coatings for Abrasion & Corrosion Resistance
- Ability of Polyurea Surface Coating to Inhibit Growth of Microbes Drives its Importance in Healthcare Sector
- Polyurea Coatings Emerge as a Viable Solution for Rehabilitation of Wastewater Infrastructure
- Polyurea Coatings Gain as the Rise in Malls, Commercial Buildings & Large Residential Complexes Drive Need for Protecting Parking Lots
- Polyurea Coatings Emerge as a Reliable Solution for Wind Turbine Towers
- Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022
- Polyurea Coatings Take Marine Environments by Storm with High Corrosion Resistance & Related Cost Savings
- World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021
- Polyurea in the Automotive Sector
- Revival of Automotive Industry to Drive Gains
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Industry Eyes New Eco-friendly Coatings
- Polyurea Linings Find Extended Applications
- Recyclability Makes Polyurea Linings Attractive
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnugvx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article