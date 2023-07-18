Polyurea Global Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Upswing in Construction Spending Lays Strong Foundation for Polyurea

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurea: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Polyurea estimated at US$923 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Aromatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$999.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aliphatic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $304.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Polyurea market in the U.S. is estimated at US$304.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$232.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

Alberts Spray Solutions, LLC

ArmorThane USA Inc.

Inc. BASF SE

Covestro AG

Huntsman International LLC

Krypton Chemical

LINE-X LLC

Nukote Coating Systems International

Polycoat Products

PPG Industries, Inc.

Prokol Protective Coatings USA

Rhino Linings Corporation

Specialty Products Inc.

Tecnopol Sistemas S.L.

Teknos Group Oy

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Ultimate Linings

VersaFlex Incorporated

Wasser Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co. - Conn.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Polyurea Tethers on Edge of Escalating Paints & Coatings Demand

Polyurea - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Polyurea: An Introduction

Aromatic Polyurea vs. Aliphatic Polyurea

Polyurea Vs Epoxy

Applications of Polyurea

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Polyurea Takes Coatings Evolution to Next Level with Intriguing Attributes

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upswing in Construction Spending Lays Strong Foundation for Polyurea

Global Construction Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

A Review of Construction Sector in Key Regional Markets

United States

US Monthly Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Dec 2020- July 2021

US New Construction Starts in US$ Billion by Sector: 2020

Swift Recovery for China

Uptick in European Activity amid Material Demand-Supply Gap

Faster Curing and Waterproof Characteristics of Polyurea Drive opportunities in Roofing Sector

Recovery in Construction Spending to Spur Demand for Polyurea Sealants

Resurgence in Industrial Sector Boosts Prospects for Polyurea

Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics

World Cold Storage Construction Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Beneficial Attributes of Polyurea Coatings Render it Viable for Numerous Applications

Pure Polyurea Coatings for Abrasion & Corrosion Resistance

Ability of Polyurea Surface Coating to Inhibit Growth of Microbes Drives its Importance in Healthcare Sector

Polyurea Coatings Emerge as a Viable Solution for Rehabilitation of Wastewater Infrastructure

Polyurea Coatings Gain as the Rise in Malls, Commercial Buildings & Large Residential Complexes Drive Need for Protecting Parking Lots

Polyurea Coatings Emerge as a Reliable Solution for Wind Turbine Towers

Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Polyurea Coatings Take Marine Environments by Storm with High Corrosion Resistance & Related Cost Savings

World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan- May 2021

Polyurea in the Automotive Sector

Revival of Automotive Industry to Drive Gains

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Industry Eyes New Eco-friendly Coatings

Polyurea Linings Find Extended Applications

Recyclability Makes Polyurea Linings Attractive

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

