Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Worth $7.14 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.6% CAGR, (Strategic Investment Plans | Business Opportunities | SWOT Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Polyurethane Dispersions industry amassed revenue approximately about US$ 3.13 billion in 2021 and is projected to gain returns of approximately US$ 7.14 billion by 2028, is predicted to register highest gains of nearly 6.6% in timescale from 2022 to 2028. In addition to this, growth of polyurethane dispersions market over forecasting timeline is subject to product features such as odor elimination, absence of toxic VOC emissions, and low presence of hazardous monomers. Moreover, polyurethane dispersions demonstrate toughness and find lucrative applications in sealants, adhesives, and coatings. Implementation of strict environmental laws including changes in the U.S. Clean Air Act along with current technological breakthroughs have made polyurethane dispersions an proficient alternative to solvent-based analogs in polyurethane coatings & adhesives industry. The strategic move has led to reduction in utilization of solvent-based coatings in developed countries of Europe as well as the U.S. This has boosted growth of polyurethane dispersions market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Polyurethane Dispersions Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Polyurethane Dispersions Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.6% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Polyurethane Dispersions Market was valued approximately USD 3.13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 7.14 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. Asia Pacific over forecasting period is subject to rise in product demand in manufacturing sector across Asia .

over forecasting period is subject to rise in product demand in manufacturing sector across . Low manufacturing costs, easy availability of labor at reasonable costs, favorable government laws, and product innovations taking place across region will prop up expansion of polyurethane dispersions industry in Asia Pacific .

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Polyurethane Dispersions Market- By Type (Solvent-Free And Low-Solvent) And By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Leather Finishing, And Textile Finishing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Overview

Polyurethane dispersion is a kind of polyurethane polymer resin that can be easily dispersed in water. It is an anionic dispersion having high molecular weight. These dispersions are created through reaction of diisocyanates with polyols. Moreover, polyurethane dispersions abbreviated as PUD is a method involving 2-phase system that disperses polyurethanes in water as well as other kinds of liquefying agents. Reportedly, these compounds possess exceptional features such as thermal stability, high proportion of elasticity, aberration resistance, and high tensile strength.

Furthermore, these compounds are utilized in preparing polyurethane coatings and adhesives comprising low volatile organic compounds & exhibiting excellent adhesion & coating features for metal, glass, plastics, wood, rubber, and textiles.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/polyurethane-dispersions-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

194 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Growth Dynamics

Demand from textile & leather sectors will steer growth

Humungous demand for polyurethane dispersions in developing countries of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa will boost polyurethane dispersions market growth. Need for environmental security such as low VOC emissions are leveraging expansion of polyurethane dispersions industry. In addition to this, polyurethane dispersions possess high level of flexibility, high abrasion resistance, toughness, and outstanding stability. These features have helped in increasing popularity of compound across aerospace, construction, automotive, leather, and textile industries. Nonetheless, oscillating features of product can put brakes on expansion of polyurethane dispersions market. Oscillating raw material costs and use of substitute products will put brakes on progress of polyurethane dispersions business.

Furthermore, scaling product demand from textile & leather sectors will steer growth of polyurethane dispersions industry. Strict government laws favoring use of eco-friendly products will drive growth of polyurethane dispersions market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/polyurethane-dispersions-market

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/polyurethane-dispersions-market

List of Key Players of Polyurethane Dispersions Market:

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Coim Group

BASF SE

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Chemtura Corporation

Covestro AG

ICAP-SIRA Chemicals

Lamberti S.p.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

Chase Corporation.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Polyurethane Dispersions Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Polyurethane Dispersions Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Polyurethane Dispersions Market Industry?

What segments does the Polyurethane Dispersions Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Polyurethane Dispersions Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.13 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 7.14 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.6% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Coim Group, BASF SE, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Chemtura Corporation, Covestro AG, ICAP-SIRA Chemicals, Lamberti S.p.A., The Dow Chemical Company, and Chase Corporation. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/298

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/polyurethane-dispersions-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Market To Witness Exponential Surge By 2028

Growth of polyurethane dispersions industry in Asia Pacific over forecasting period is subject to rise in product demand in manufacturing sector across Asia. Apart from this, surging population and increase in per capita income along with swift industrialization has paved a way for regional market growth. Low manufacturing costs, easy availability of labor at reasonable costs, favorable government laws, and product innovations taking place across region will prop up expansion of polyurethane dispersions industry in Asia Pacific. Thriving construction and vehicle manufacturing industry will crop up product penetration in region.

Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market is segmented as follows:

Polyurethane Dispersions Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Solvent-free

Low-solvent

Polyurethane Dispersions Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Leather finishing

Textile finishing

Polyurethane Dispersions Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Polyurethane Dispersions Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/polyurethane-dispersions-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports

Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global extruded polystyrene insulation materials market was worth around USD 5.86 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7.98 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9 percent over the forecast period.

The global extruded polystyrene insulation materials market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9 percent over the forecast period. Vinyltrimethoxysilane Market - Global Industry Research Analysis : Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Vinyltrimethoxysilane industries have also been greatly affected.

Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Vinyltrimethoxysilane industries have also been greatly affected. Terbufos Market - Global Industry Research Analysis: Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Terbufos industries have also been greatly affected.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

SOURCE Zion Market Research