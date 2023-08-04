Polyurethane Foam Market size to grow by 6.84 million tons from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for PU foams in furniture and bedding to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyurethane foam market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.84 million tons from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 7.63% according to Technavio. Download a sample report now!

Polyurethane foam market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Furniture and bedding, Building and construction, Transport, Appliances, and Others), Type (Flexible PU foams, Rigid PU foams, and Molded PU foams), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Polyurethane foam market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc

Polyurethane foam market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Increasing demand for PU foam in furniture and bedding is driving the market growth.

PU foam is used in a variety of applications, including furniture and bedding, construction, and the automotive industry. They are used to make office chairs, stadium seats, spectator stands, carpets, luxury beds, and other furniture.

Flexible PU foam is soft, durable, dimensionally stable, and provides support. They are widely used as cushioning materials and have many desirable physical properties such as low odor, lightweight, elasticity, and ability to recover quickly after compression.

This is why flexible PU foam is often used in upholstered furniture and bedding.

Significant Trends -

An emerging trend in the polyurethane foam market is the growing use of methylal and HFOs as alternatives to HFCs and HCFCs.

Methylal is a clear, colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet smell and a relatively low boiling point.

It is moderately soluble in water and miscible with the most common organic solvents. It is commonly used as a solvent in the manufacture of adhesives, resins, paint strippers, perfumes and protective coatings.

Hence, the growing use of methylal and HFOs are examples of trends driving the growth of the polyurethane foam market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

A primary challenge impeding the growth of the market is regulations on the use of blowing agents.

HFCs, HCFCs, and HFOs. It is used as a blowing agent during the production of PU foam.

The use of HFCs and HCFCs in the production of PU foam is prohibited. Many emerging economies, including China , India and Brazil , are seeking to ban ozone-depleting substances under the Montreal Protocol. Protocols vary by region.

, and , are seeking to ban ozone-depleting substances under the Montreal Protocol. Protocols vary by region. In the US, the Montreal Protocol is strictly enforced to protect the ozone layer from depletion by using toxic blowing agents such as HFCs and HCFCs. In addition, the Japanese government has implemented the Kyoto Protocol to make PU foam environmentally friendly.

Similarly, in China , the ongoing HCFC phase-out has led to the use of low-GWP alternatives such as methylal and HFO. These protocols pose challenges for PU foam manufacturing companies and adversely affect the global PU foam market during the forecast period.

The polyurethane foam market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Polyurethane foam market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.63% Market growth 2023-2027 6.84 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

