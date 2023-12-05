Polyurethane foam market size to increase by 5.44 million tons| the rising demand for PU foams in China to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyurethane foam market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% and register an incremental growth of 5.44 million tons during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for PU foams in China. The increased use of methylal and HFOs as an alternative to HFCs and HCFCs is a key trend in the market. However, the increasing demand for alternatives to PU foams is hindering the market growth.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2024-2028

Company profiles

The polyurethane foam market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

BASF SE: The company offers polyurethane foam insulation that is highly durable.

The company offers polyurethane foam insulation that is highly durable. Covestro AG: The company offers solutions for flexible, rigid, and integral skin foams such as Desmodur, Cardyon, and many more.

The company offers solutions for flexible, rigid, and integral skin foams such as Desmodur, Cardyon, and many more. Dow Inc.: The company offers VORASURF polyurethane additives that help meet a variety of needs across a wide range of applications, such as spray foam insulation used in refrigerators and construction.

The company offers VORASURF polyurethane additives that help meet a variety of needs across a wide range of applications, such as spray foam insulation used in refrigerators and construction. Huntsman Corp.: The company offers MDI-based rigid polyurethane foam, which plays a critical role in reducing food waste and extending the life of perishable goods.

The company offers MDI-based rigid polyurethane foam, which plays a critical role in reducing food waste and extending the life of perishable goods. INOAC Corp.: The company offers a wide range of products, such as explosion suppressant foams, medical foams, outdoor foams, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of products, such as explosion suppressant foams, medical foams, outdoor foams, and many more. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Recticel NV

Sheela Foam Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global polyurethane (PU) foam market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing construction activities and the rising demand for electronic appliances are driving the growth of the regional market.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into flexible PU foams, rigid PU foams, and molded PU foams.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, APAC, , , and and . Based on application, the market is segmented into furniture and bedding, building and construction, transport, appliances, and others

Related Reports:

The polyurethane (PU) coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,719.29 million. The growing demand from the transportation industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as volatile raw material prices may impede the market growth.

The spray polyurethane foam market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,312.48 million. The increasing demand for spray polyurethane foams in the construction industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing demand for alternatives of spray polyurethane foams may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this polyurethane foam market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will drive polyurethane foam market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the polyurethane foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the PU foam industry across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of PU foam market vendors

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/polyurethane-foammarket

SOURCE Technavio