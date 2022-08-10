Polyurethane Foam Market to Record a CAGR of 7.05%, BASF SE and Covestro AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 10, 2022, 05:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyurethane (PU) foams are polymer foams manufactured by reacting polyols with diisocyanates in the presence of catalysts, such as alkali metal salts of carboxylic acids and phenols, organometallic compounds, and aliphatic and aromatic amines. These foams are used in various applications such as construction, automotive, furniture, and beddings.
The polyurethane foam market size is expected to grow by 5.44 mn tons between 2020 and 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market analysis report estimates.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE Sample Report
The PU foam market is fragmented, and the vendors are increasing their capacities to compete in the market. BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Recticel NV, Sheela Foam Ltd., and Trelleborg AB are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- BASF SE - The company offers polyurethane foam insulation that is highly durable.
- Covestro AG - The company offers solutions for flexible, rigid, and integral skin foams such as Desmodur, Cardyon, and many more.
- Dow Inc. - The company offers VORASURF polyurethane additives that help meet a variety of needs across a wide range of applications, such as spray foam insulation used in refrigerators and construction.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers Makroflex, which provides insulation and installation, guaranteeing the accomplishment of tasks under all conditions.
- Huntsman Corp. - The company offers MDI-based rigid polyurethane foam, which plays a critical role in reducing food waste and extending the life of perishable goods.
- Polyurethane Foam Market size
- Polyurethane Foam Market trends
- Polyurethane Foam Market industry analysis
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to all information related to vendors
- Type
- Flexible PU Foams
- Rigid PU Foams
- Molded PU Foams
- Application
- Furniture And Bedding
- Building And Construction
- Transport
- Appliances
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
The flexible PU foams segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. These foams have characteristics such as high durability and resilience and are lightweight. They are widely used in furniture and bedding, carpet cushioning for diverse industrial applications, automotive seating, and textile laminates. Hence, the rising applications of flexible PU foams in various industries will fuel their demand during the forecast period.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist polyurethane foam market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the polyurethane foam market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the polyurethane foam market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyurethane foam market vendors
Flexible Foam Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Spray Polyurethane Foam Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Polyurethane Foam Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
5.44 mn tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.56
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Germany, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Recticel NV, Sheela Foam Ltd., and Trelleborg AB
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Research Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Flexible PU foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rigid PU foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Molded PU foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Covestro AG
- Dow Inc.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corp.
- INOAC Corp.
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Recticel NV
- Sheela Foam Ltd.
- Trelleborg AB
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article