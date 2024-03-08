Polyurethane Market Key Growth Opportunities: Eco-conscious Solutions and PU Products Support Circular Economy Principles to Enhance Growth Pipeline

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Polyurethane" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents a comprehensive analysis of the global polyurethanes (PU) market, with a detailed focus on regional segmentation, revenue, and volume metrics from 2019 to 2029. By examining historical data and projecting future trends, the study offers a seven-year forecast from 2023 to 2029, using 2022 as the base year.

In the Americas, the study covers the United States, Canada, and Latin America, including Mexico. This region demonstrates diverse market dynamics, with the United States leading in consumption and innovation. Canada's market is characterized by its focus on sustainable and eco-friendly PU products. Latin America shows significant growth potential, driven by its expanding manufacturing and construction sectors.

The European segment encompasses the European Economic Area, European Free Trade Association states, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Ukraine and Israel. Europe's PU market is distinguished by its stringent environmental regulations and advanced technological landscape. The region's focus on sustainability and the development of eco-friendly PU variants are key factors influencing market growth.

For the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, the study includes Africa, Middle Eastern countries (including Turkey), and South Asian countries (comprising India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal). This diverse region is witnessing rapid industrial growth, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia. The demand for PU in construction, automotive, and other industrial applications is propelling the market forward in these areas.

Analysis of Asia-Pacific focuses on China, Japan, South Korea, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Free Trade Area, Australia, New Zealand, and other Southeast Asian countries. This region is a significant player in the global PU market, with China leading in volume and innovation. Japan and South Korea are recognized for their technological advancements and high-quality PU products. The ASEAN countries are emerging as key markets due to their growing industrial and construction sectors.

The study's methodology involves an in-depth analysis of the volume and revenue for each system and region, providing insights into the factors driving growth as well as potential challenges. The forecast is based on the expected compound annual growth rates, offering a strategic view of the market's evolution.

The global PU market is poised for robust growth, with each region contributing uniquely to the industry's expansion. This study offers valuable insights for stakeholders, investors, and industry participants, helping them make informed decisions in a dynamic and evolving market.

Key Growth Opportunities:

PUs for EV Applications

Reshoring to MEASA

Partnerships in 5G Infrastructure

Healthcare Applications

Circular Economy Initiatives

3D Printing

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions by System

Geographic Scope

Key Competitors for PU Raw Materials

Chemistry of PUs

Value Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Discussion

Systems Houses Universe

PU Raw Material (Alternate Sources, Recycled Feed Stock, and Bio Feedstock)

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue Forecast by System

Volume Forecast by System

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment - MDI

Revenue Share - MDI

Competitive Environment - TDI

Revenue Share - TDI

Competitive Environment - Polyether Polyols

Revenue Share - Polyether Polyols

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rigid Foam

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Types of Rigid Foams Available

MDI Glycol Ratio

Stoichiometric Ratios of Rigid Foams

Key Growth Metrics for Rigid Foam

Growth Drivers for Rigid Foam

Growth Restraints for Rigid Foam

Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Flexible Foam

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints

Types of PU Flexible Foams

PU Flexible Foams - Stoichiometric Ratios

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Adhesives, Sealants, and Binders

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Coatings

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Elastomers and TPU

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

