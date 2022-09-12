Polyurethane Microspheres Market to record USD 25.57 Mn growth -- Driven by growing demand from building and construction industry

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of sustainable products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Polyurethane Microspheres Market: Increasing adoption of sustainable products

The imposition of stricter regulations by regulatory bodies such as the EU and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce the use of synthetic adhesives has increased the prominence for sustainable products. End-users are shifting toward the use of bio-adhesives that are free from formaldehyde and made from 100% renewable plants or animal resources. This trend has resulted in a decline in the dependency on PU adhesives across end-user applications during the forecast period. This might impact the market growth negatively over the forecast period.

Polyurethane Microspheres Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the polyurethane microspheres market by application (encapsulation, paintings and coatings, adhesives, and cosmetics) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the market will observe significant growth in the encapsulation segment over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of PU microspheres across diversified sectors such as pharmaceutical, paints and coatings agrochemical, and other sectors.

The European region led the polyurethane microspheres market in 2022, followed by North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The growing number of residential and non-residential construction activities in countries such as the UK, Germany, Spain, Poland, and France is resulting in the increased demand for paints and coatings and adhesives. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the PU microspheres market in Europe.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Polyurethane Microspheres Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 25.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.31 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Bagavathiamman Hi-Tech Coatings, Chase Corp., Covestro AG, HEYO ENTERPRISES Co. Ltd., HOS Technik Vertriebs und Produktions GmbH, ICB PHARMA, Inesfly, KOLON LIFE SCIENCE, Koehler Paper SE, Lamberti SpA, Microchem, MikroCaps d.o.o, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Solvay SA, and TAGRA Biotechnologies Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

