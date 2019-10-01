Polyurethane Resin Composite Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in polyurethane resin composite market to 2024 by segments end use industry (transportation, construction, and others), application (door, load floor, Cross arm, manhole cover, sunshade, door panel, utility pole, wind turbine blade, window frame and others) manufacturing process (pultursion, reaction injection, injection molding, filament winding, spray up process) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)

The future of polyurethane resin in the composites market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, construction, and other industry. Polyurethane resin in the composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are composites manufactured from PU resin have short cycle time, high toughness, and flexibility compared to composites based on vinyl ester and unsaturated polyester resin.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the emergence of bio-based polyurethane resin in the composites market. Covestro, DowDupont, Huntsman, BASF, and Henkel are among the major players of polyurethane resin in the composites market.



The study includes the polyurethane resin composite market trends and forecasts for the polyurethane resin composite market through 2024, segmented by end use industry type, application, manufacturing process and region as follows:



Polyurethane Resin Composite Market by End Use Industry (Value ($M) and Volume (M Lbs.) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

TransportationConstructionOthers



Polyurethane Resin Composite Market by Application (Value ($M) and Volume (M Lbs. shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

DoorLoad FloorCross ArmManhole CoverSunshade Door PanelsSide PanelUtility PoleWind Turbine BladeWindow FrameOthers



Polyurethane Resin Composite Market by Manufacturing Process (Value ($M) and Volume (M Lbs. shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

PultursionReaction Injection MoldingInjection MoldingResin Transfer MoldingFilament WindingSpray up Process



Polyurethane Resin Composite Market by Region (Value ($M) and Volume (M Lbs. shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeSwitzerland

GermanyFranceItaly APACChinaJapanAustralia New ZealandROWArgentina

Some of the polyurethane resin composite companies profiled in this report include Covestro, DowDupont, Huntsman, BASF, and Henkel are among the major players of polyurethane resin in the composites market.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that pultrusion will remain the largest manufacturing process by value and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to an increasing demand for pultruded products in construction applications, such as window frame, cladding panels and shipping pallets.



Within polyurethane resin in the composites market, transportation will remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness in the highest growth over the forecast period due to an increasing use of lightweight material to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.



North America will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive and construction industry.



Some of the features of "Polyurethane Resin Composite Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: polyurethane resin composite market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry, manufacturing process.

Segmentation analysis: polyurethane resin composite market size by various applications such as end use industry, application, manufacturing process in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: polyurethane resin composite market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of polyurethane resin composite in the polyurethane resin composite market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyurethane resin composite in the polyurethane resin composite market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in polyurethane resin composite industry?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polyurethane resin composite market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the polyurethane resin composite market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this polyurethane resin composite market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the polyurethane resin composite market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the polyurethane resin composite market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in this polyurethane resin composite market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polyurethane resin composite area and to what extent do they pose a threat for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this polyurethane resin composite market?



